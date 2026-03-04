A former tech professional in Bengaluru died by suicide following a heated argument with his mother-in-law over cooking. The man was reportedly already dealing with personal stress before the dispute escalated.

A tragic incident in Bengaluru has brought attention to the emotional toll of domestic conflicts, after a former tech professional died by suicide following an argument with his mother-in-law over cooking. The man, who had previously worked in the IT sector, reportedly took the extreme step after tensions escalated within the household.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to initial reports, the dispute began over routine household matters related to cooking but soon intensified, leading to a heated confrontation. Family members stated that the disagreement deeply affected the victim, who was already dealing with personal stress. He later died by suicide, leaving his family in shock.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events. Authorities are also examining whether there were underlying issues contributing to his mental state. No foul play has been reported so far.

The incident underscores how seemingly minor domestic disagreements can spiral into serious emotional distress if not addressed constructively. It also highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support systems within families.

Experts often stress the value of open communication, conflict resolution, and seeking professional help during times of emotional strain to prevent such tragedies.