Iraganaboyina Chandu, a 26-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, has allegedly died by suicide in Chicago after struggling to find a job following his master's degree. Family members said he was deeply stressed by unemployment and financial worries. The Indian community has raised over $76,000 to help bring his body back home.

A 26-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh has allegedly died by suicide in the United States after facing prolonged stress over unemployment. The student, identified as Iraganaboyina Chandu, was living in Chicago after completing his master's degree. His death has left his family, friends and the wider Indian community deeply shocked.

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Chandu had recently completed his studies

Chandu was a native of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. He had moved to the United States to pursue higher education and recently completed his master's degree at DePaul University in Chicago.

Like many international students, he had travelled abroad with dreams of building a successful career. After finishing his studies, he had been actively searching for a job for several weeks.

Unemployment caused severe stress

According to family members and community sources, Chandu had been under intense emotional pressure. He was reportedly struggling with the stress of not finding employment after graduation.

Those close to him said he felt guilty about depending financially on his family in India. He was especially worried about his father, who works as a security guard in Kurnool.

Friends described him as a caring, warm and helpful person who always supported others.

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Tragic death at his home

Reports said Chandu died by suicide at his home in the United States. Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the investigation.

The news has deeply saddened the Indian student community across the US. Many have expressed concern about the mental health challenges faced by international students, especially those dealing with job uncertainty and financial pressure.

Fundraiser launched to help family

Members of the Indian community in the US quickly started an online fundraiser to support Chandu's family. The campaign aims to raise $120,000.

According to the organisers, the cost of transporting his mortal remains from the United States to India is around $25,000. This amount includes funeral home services, legal paperwork and international transport.

Any money raised beyond that amount will be given to Chandu's parents to help them repay debts left behind.

Strong response from supporters

The fundraiser has received an overwhelming response. In just two days, more than $76,000 has already been donated. The fundraising page described Chandu as a generous and kind-hearted young man.

It said he had arrived in Chicago with big dreams and a strong desire to succeed.

"His dreams were cut short, and his family in India is now left shattered by this unimaginable loss," the page said.

Andhra ministers step in

The tragedy has also drawn the attention of political leaders in Andhra Pradesh. A social media user appealed to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh for help in bringing Chandu's body back to India.

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Lokesh expressed his condolences and requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure a smooth and quick process.

Naidu later confirmed that he was coordinating with the relevant authorities.

He said every effort would be made to support the grieving family.

Growing concern for student wellbeing

Chandu's death has once again highlighted the pressures faced by international students. Many young Indians studying abroad deal with academic stress, financial burdens and uncertainty about jobs and visas.

Community leaders have urged students to seek help when struggling emotionally.

They have also called for stronger support systems for Indian students overseas.