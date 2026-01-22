Young farmer Lokesh Pujari (23) died after getting trapped under his tractor while filming reels in Kamalapur. Police have registered a case, raising awareness about tractor safety.

Kalaburagi: A young farmer died after being caught under the wheel of his own tractor while making reels as he was driving. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Kamalapur, Kalaburagi district. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pujari (23), a resident of Kamalapur and a tractor driver. He was reportedly driving with one hand on the steering wheel while holding a mobile phone to make reels with the other. On Wednesday, while doing the same, he slipped and fell under the tractor's wheel, which ran over him, causing his instant death. Farmers in a nearby field noticed the tractor moving without a driver and found the driver's body underneath upon inspection. They immediately informed the police, and Kamalapur station officers investigated the scene. A case has been registered at the Mahagaon police station.

Microfinance Harassment: Woman Commits Suicide by Jumping into Lake

Belagavi: A woman, distressed by harassment from microfinance companies, died by suicide by jumping into a lake in Anigol village of Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi district. The deceased is Gauravva Neelappa Kenganoor (36), a resident of Anigol. It is said that before taking her life, she wrote a death note on the wall of her house and then jumped into a nearby lake. In the death note, Gauravva mentioned, 'Sumavva, Manjavva, and Kasturi from the association are responsible for my death.' She also pleaded with her brother, Siddappa, to take good care of Arudha and her sister, stating, 'The children are your responsibility. Make sure Arudha passes the 10th grade. This is my last wish.' It is reported that the deceased Gauravva had taken loans amounting to about ₹7 lakh from various microfinance institutions and was mentally distressed due to the pressure to repay and constant harassment. A case has been registered at the Bailhongal police station regarding this matter.

Student's Body Found Under Suspicious Circumstances

Dharwad: The body of a female student was found under suspicious circumstances on Vinay Kulkarni Milk Dairy Road, behind Karnatak University in Dharwad city. The deceased has been identified as Zakiya Yunus Ali Mulla (19), a resident of Gandhinagar layout, who was studying paramedical sciences at Madina College in the city. It is suspected that unknown assailants murdered the young woman and dumped her body in the area late on Monday night. The student's face was found in a disfigured state. A case has been registered at the rural police station, and an investigation is underway.

Porter Dies by Suicide

Challakere: A porter, M.T. Swamy (33), committed suicide by hanging himself after consuming alcohol in Kurudihalli village of the taluk, according to a complaint filed by his wife, Saraswati. Swamy, who used to go to Challakere daily for porter work, did not return home on Tuesday. Upon searching, his body was found hanging from a saree in a field in the village.