A distressing incident at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and staff conduct. A 32-year-old South Korean businesswoman has accused a ground-handling staff member of sexual harassment during what he claimed was a “manual frisking” procedure in the international departure area of Terminal 2.

According to her complaint, the woman was returning home on Monday when the man, identifying himself as airport personnel, approached her shortly after she cleared the official Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security check and immigration. He checked her boarding pass, cited a supposed problem with her checked-in luggage, and asked her to accompany him for an additional frisking process.

Once isolated near the men’s washroom, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, hugged her, and made unwanted contact under the pretext of frisking. Despite the victim’s objections, he continued the inappropriate conduct before dismissing her by thanking her.

Airport authorities clarified that the accused, later identified as a 25-year-old ground staff member from Kammanahalli, was not authorised to conduct frisking. Legitimate security procedures require CISF or authorised female personnel for such checks, especially in international departure zones.

Following the complaint and corroboration through CCTV footage, the man was arrested and sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. A formal case for sexual harassment has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

This incident has prompted a review of airport safety protocols and reinforced calls for stricter oversight of staff conducting security procedures.