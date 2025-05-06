For the first time, Kalaburagi traffic police have received air-conditioned helmets and advanced masks to combat heat and pollution. Powered by batteries, the helmets provide 8 hours of cooling for on-duty officers.

Kalaburagi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, traffic police officers in Kalaburagi are being equipped with air-conditioned helmets to help combat the intense summer heat. These innovative helmets, along with advanced masks, aim to protect the officers from extreme temperatures and air pollution while ensuring their comfort and health during long duty hours.

The helmets are powered by batteries that provide air conditioning for up to 8 hours, allowing officers to work more comfortably under the scorching sun. This move is particularly significant in Kalaburagi, where traffic police are required to spend long hours managing traffic in the open. Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa Dhage stated that these helmets would improve the efficiency of officers by reducing the strain caused by the heat.

Speaking to reporters after distributing 10 air-conditioned helmets to traffic police officers at a brief ceremony held at the Commissionerate office on Monday, he said additional helmets would be procured based on the performance and feedback from this pilot batch.

Each helmet is equipped with an advanced battery system that ensures continuous air conditioning for 8 hours. In addition to the helmets, the department also distributed 140 reflective jackets and 150 handheld light bats to officers working night shifts. The Commissioner encouraged personnel to carry out their duties with enhanced efficiency and dedication.

Symbolically, the Police Commissioner handed over the AC helmets and other gear to officers from Traffic Police Station-1 and Traffic Police Station-2. The event was attended by DCPs Kanika Sikriwal and Praveen Nayak, PSI Mahantesh Patil, and other traffic department staff.

Considering the rising temperatures and worsening air quality in Kalaburagi, the Commissionerate is prioritising the health and well-being of its traffic personnel. If the initiative proves successful, it will be expanded to include all traffic officers in the city.

Currently, officers are also being provided with water and buttermilk during hot weather to help them stay hydrated.

“Given the rising temperatures and air pollution in Kalaburagi, heat control equipment is being provided to traffic personnel as a priority for their health. If the response is positive, this initiative will be extended to all,” said Dr Sharanappa Dhage, Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi.