Tamil Nadu prison inmates achieved an impressive 96.14% pass rate in the SSLC exams, highlighting the success of prison education and rehabilitation programmes across the state.

Tamil Nadu Prison Inmates Post Amazing Results in SSLC Exams, Clocking 96.14% Pass Rate!

In some really great news, prison inmates in Tamil Nadu have done exceptionally well in this year's SSLC public exams, grabbing everyone's attention. Across the state, 349 out of 363 inmates from various central and women's prisons have passed the exam. This takes their overall pass percentage to an impressive 96.14%.

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According to information released by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, 21 women inmates appeared for the exam, and 20 of them passed. Officials say this shows that the efforts to promote education among inmates are really paying off. It's a full house in many places! The central prisons in Madurai, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Palayamkottai, and Chennai Central Prison-II all recorded a 100% pass rate. The women's prisons in Chennai, Vellore, Madurai, Coimbatore, and the Pudukkottai district prison also achieved the same feat.

Tiruchirappalli Central Prison Leads the Way

Tiruchirappalli Central Prison had the highest number of candidates. Out of 86 inmates who wrote the exam there, 85 passed. Madurai Central Prison was next, where all 53 candidates cleared the exam. In Chennai Central Prison-I, 40 out of 42 inmates were successful. The inmates also did brilliantly in individual scores. P. Vigneshwaran from Palayamkottai Central Prison topped the list, scoring 445 out of 500. His fellow inmate, I. Arockia Jean, came in a close second with 444 marks. P. Jayalakshmi from the Chennai Women's Prison secured the third spot with 417 marks.

The School Education Department had made special arrangements to set up exam centres right inside the prisons. The prison department also confirmed that primary schools with qualified teachers are running in all central and women's prisons. These results prove once again that a prison isn't just a place for punishment, but also a place that offers a real chance to turn one's life around.