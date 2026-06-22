Union Minister V Somanna said that the preliminary preparations for the proposed four-lane road project are progressing rapidly.

He noted that increasing fuel prices have led to greater use of buses and private vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion. Although a large number of people also travel by train, traffic congestion has not eased significantly.

To address this growing problem, the four-lane road project has been taken up. The project requires the acquisition of land, which must first be identified and marked. He added that the official land acquisition process is expected to begin within the next five to six months.