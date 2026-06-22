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Bengaluru-Tumakuru Railway Project: Quadruple Line to Reduce Travel Time, Boost Connectivity
The proposed Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple-line railway project is expected to reduce travel time, improve connectivity, ease congestion, and enhance rail capacity. Land acquisition is likely to begin within the next five to six months.
Land Marking and Acquisition Process
Union Minister V Somanna said that the preliminary preparations for the proposed four-lane road project are progressing rapidly.
He noted that increasing fuel prices have led to greater use of buses and private vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion. Although a large number of people also travel by train, traffic congestion has not eased significantly.
To address this growing problem, the four-lane road project has been taken up. The project requires the acquisition of land, which must first be identified and marked. He added that the official land acquisition process is expected to begin within the next five to six months.
Benefits of the Quadruple-Line Project
The quadruple-line railway project is expected to significantly enhance the capacity and efficiency of the transport corridor. By expanding the existing railway network to four tracks, long-distance express trains and regional passenger trains will be able to operate on separate lines.
This separation will improve operational efficiency, reduce congestion along the route, and minimise train delays, resulting in smoother and more reliable rail services for passengers.
Reduced Travel Time and Economic Growth
The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, making rail travel a more convenient and reliable option for passengers.
With improved connectivity and shorter journey times, more people are likely to choose trains for their travel needs. The enhanced rail infrastructure is also expected to boost economic activity and support greater growth and development between the two cities.
Reduced Travel Time and Economic Growth
The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, making rail travel a more convenient and reliable option for passengers.
With improved connectivity and shorter journey times, more people are likely to choose trains for their travel needs. The enhanced rail infrastructure is also expected to boost economic activity and support greater growth and development between the two cities.
Increasing Passenger Demand
The project is expected to further strengthen railway connectivity between Bengaluru and Tumakuru, making travel more convenient and efficient for passengers.
A large number of people travel between Bengaluru and Tumakuru every day for work, education, business and other purposes. The project is expected to support this growing demand by improving rail services and enhancing overall connectivity between the two cities.
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