    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon

    The film adaptation of KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's novel Jugari Cross, directed by Gurudutt Ganiga, has excited fans. Known for its gripping rural storyline, the film explores environmental exploitation and illegal activities. Casting is unconfirmed, but high expectations surround this visually promising project.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    The much-anticipated film adaptation of KP Poornachandra Tejaswi’s celebrated novel ‘Jugari Cross’ is finally making its way to the silver screen. Fans of the late writer are thrilled with the news, as this masterpiece has long been considered one of the greatest literary works in Kannada. The novel, known for its gripping storyline about a hill farmer couple, will now come alive on screen under the direction of Gurudutt Ganiga, who made a mark with his film *Karavali*.

    On the occasion of Tejaswi’s birthday, Ganiga surprised fans by officially announcing the movie adaptation of *Jugari Cross*. The film is being produced in collaboration with Gurudutt Ganiga Film and Saptagiri Entertainment, a project that has already created quite a buzz in the Kannada film industry. Over the years, several prominent filmmakers and actors have expressed interest in adapting the novel, but it never quite came to fruition – until now.

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here’s what she said

    The release of the first look poster has added to the excitement. The visual has drawn significant attention, leaving fans eager to see how the beloved novel will be brought to life on screen. *Jugari Cross* delves into themes of environmental exploitation, wildlife theft, and the struggles of people facing threats from various illegal activities, all told through the compelling story of a rural couple.

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words

    The casting for the film remains a topic of speculation, with fans curious to know which actors will be chosen to portray the iconic characters from the novel. Whether new talents or established stars will step into the roles is yet to be confirmed, but expectations are high. The responsibility of adapting such a renowned novel is no small feat, and fans are keen to see if the film does justice to the source material.

    Cinematography will be handled by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, a name that has raised hopes for a visually stunning adaptation. While the full cast and crew details have yet to be announced, the excitement among Tejaswi's fans is palpable. The film is expected to capture the essence of the novel, bringing its adventurous, thrilling, and thought-provoking narrative to a wider audience.

