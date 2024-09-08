Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here’s what she said

    Radhika Kumaraswamy is set to star as Kali in her upcoming film Bhairadevi, releasing on October 3. While she has traditionally avoided politics despite family encouragement, she is now open to it if the opportunity arises, balancing this with her ongoing film career.

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here's what she said
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Evergreen actress Radhika Kumaraswamy, known for her remarkable performances and recent hit films, is making a comeback with her much-anticipated movie, *Bhairadevi*. Set to release on October 3, the film features Radhika in a powerful new role as Kali, marking her first portrayal of an Aghori character. This bold new role has stirred considerable excitement among her fans.

    In a recent interview, Radhika opened up about various aspects of her life, including her film career and personal matters. The conversation took a notable turn when she was asked about a possible entry into politics. Despite her family's deep involvement in politics, Radhika has traditionally kept her distance from the political arena.

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    A few years ago, Radhika had dismissed rumours about her joining politics, stating that while her family encouraged it, her focus was firmly on her film career. She had no current plans to venture into politics at that time, although she didn't rule out the possibility for the future.

    Karnataka: Lokayukta SIT seeks governor’s approval to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in mining case

    Now, Radhika's stance appears to be evolving. She recently mentioned that while she has been dedicated to her film career, she is open to the idea of politics if the opportunity arises. She noted that her horoscope had predicted her involvement in cinema, and similarly, it could also predict a future in politics. For now, she remains focused on her film projects but acknowledges that political ambitions might be part of her destiny.

    Radhika also shared that she continues to receive invitations to participate in political campaigns but has found it challenging to balance these with her film commitments. She expressed a preference for campaigning for herself rather than others if she were to enter politics. Despite these considerations, Radhika emphasized her love for cinema, describing it as vibrant and enjoyable, with the added perks of good costumes and a lively lifestyle.

