Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words

    The Cauvery River dispute persists, causing tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Despite the Cauvery River Water Authority's establishment, the issue remains unresolved. Renowned author and environmentalist K.P. Purnachandra Tejaswi emphasized Karnataka's first right to Cauvery water and the need for regional parties to address local problems, advocating for self-sufficiency before assisting others.

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    The Cauvery River dispute is still causing tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, leading to clashes over water issues. Despite the Supreme Court's order of the Cauvery River Water Authority to resolve the problem, it remains unresolved. The hope that this authority would bring an end to the Cauvery dispute has been proven wrong, showing that this issue continues to be a problem.

    In this context, renowned Kannada author and environmentalist K P Poornachandra Tejaswi had said few words about the Cauvery dispute between the two states. Those words are still relevant for today’s generation.  It has been 16 years since his passing and the words are alive even today.

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu

    "In any terrain, there are advantages and disadvantages. The ownership and the primary right to use the natural resources in that area belong to the local community. Just as the mineral wealth and forest products on the land are under the jurisdiction of the respective government, the biodiversity of the region has the first claim on the rainfall and flowing water. Therefore, it's beyond doubt that the first right to Cauvery water belongs to Karnataka. The consideration of assisting others arises only after our own needs are met."

    Bengaluru bandh: Dead rat found inside meal supplied to Police personnel

    "The day when regional parties become a political necessity is near. The Cauvery dispute is just one example of this tendency. Across the globe, large nations are facing challenges, leading to their fragmentation into smaller states or unions due to economic and administrative issues. It's becoming increasingly impractical for less developed nations to sustain the current centralized administrative system."

    Poornachandra Tejaswi, son of famous poet Kuvempu, had emphasised the need for a local party to solve local problems. To safeguard our identities, regional parties are the most suitable in the current generation of politics. Karnataka will always have the first claim on the Cauvery River water. He said that we should help others only after fulfilling our needs. 

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute? AJR

    From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute?

    Kerala: Tribal students forced to undress; 4 Palakkad hostel staffers booked anr

    Kerala: Tribal students forced to undress; 4 Palakkad hostel staffers booked

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily vkp

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu

    12-year-old hero in West Bengal prevents train accident with red t-shirt warning AJR

    12-year-old hero in West Bengal prevents train accident with red t-shirt warning

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Recent Stories

    Florence Cathedral to Medici Chapels: 7 MUST visit places in Florence World Tourism Day ATG

    Florence Cathedral to Medici Chapels: 7 MUST visit places in Florence

    Lava Blaze Pro 5G with 5000mAh battery 50 megapixel dual AI rear camera launched priced under Rs 13000 check details gcw

    Lava Blaze Pro 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera launched; priced under Rs 13,000

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-Best dog breeds for Indian family RBA EAI

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-Best dog breeds for Indian family

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes rkn

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes

    Ramita Jindal's Asian Games triumph: Yoga, tasteless supplements played a role; aims to emulate Abhinav Bindra snt

    Ramita Jindal's Asian Games triumph: Yoga, tasteless supplements played a role; aims to emulate Abhinav Bindra

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon