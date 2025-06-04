The Karnataka government will officially honor the team at Vidhana Soudha, celebrating the end of an 18-year wait for the trophy. Fans expressed immense joy and pride in RCB's historic victory.

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team reached Bengaluru in grand style after lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) since the tournament's inception in 2008. Visuals showed a sea fans gathered in thousands as the team bus made its way through the city roads. RCB had defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL final by six runs on Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.



18 years of wait

An RCB fan in Bengaluru was lost for words to describe what RCB meant for the state. "This has been 18 years of wait. It had been a real challenging time for RCB. I think this time they have really done it. This is especially for Kannadigas and for the state of Karnataka...They have made it...We really appreciate RCB for bringing the cup," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that there would be a grand felicitation event conducted by the state government. "There is a program today at 4 PM in Vidhana Soudha. I along with the Governor and ministers, will participate in the program," he said. The ceremony will see the RCB players being officially honoured by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. The event marks a proud moment for the state and its passionate cricket supporters, as RCB finally ends an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy.

(With inputs from ANI)