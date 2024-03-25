IPL 2024: Bengaluru Police issue traffic advisory ahead of match at M Chinnaswamy stadium

Bengaluru Traffic Police enforce parking restrictions from 3 pm to 11 pm on March 25th ahead of the IPL match between RCB vs PBKS. Prohibited areas include Steins Road, MG Road, and Raj Bhavan Road. Designated parking at St. Joseph Indian School Grounds, UB City, BMTC Bus Stand, Old KGID Building, and inside Cubbon Park. Ride-sharing and auto-rickshaw pick-up/drop-off points near the stadium were established.

The IPL 2024 tournament is in full swing, and Bengaluru is abuzz with excitement as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face off against the Punjab Kings at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight at 7:30 pm.

As fans flock to the stadium to catch the action live, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued guidelines to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. Parking restrictions are in place on several roads surrounding the stadium from 3 pm to 11 pm on March 25th.



The prohibited parking areas include Steins Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, and others to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles and ensure the safety of pedestrians. For those arriving by ride-sharing services like Ola and Uber, as well as auto-rickshaws, specific pick-up and drop-off locations have been designated near the stadium.

To accommodate the influx of fans, designated parking spaces have been allocated at convenient locations such as St. Joseph Indian School Grounds, UB City Parking lot, and the 1st Floor of BMTC Bus Stand & Old KGID Building. Additionally, parking is available inside Cubbon Park on Kings Road.