Inside Congress gameplan in Karnataka for Lok Sabha 2024

In a move that has caught the attention of political observers, Congress is reportedly considering the possibility of replicating the model it used during the assembly elections in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. This potential development has sparked widespread speculation and debate among experts and citizens alike.

Against the backdrop of the current political climate, Congress has made the strategic decision to launch a broad campaign in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier Congress had made committees for Prajadhwani programme.

In a significant development, it has been announced that a committee will be established to address the concerns and issues of both North and South Karnataka. This decision comes amidst growing demands for regional representation and equitable development in the state.

The formation of this committee aims to foster unity and inclusivity, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of both regions are duly considered and addressed. In a move that seeks to encourage interaction and ensure thorough representation, ministers, legislators, as well as state and district leaders have been granted desired seats on the committee.

Earlier the Congress had established committees for the Prajadhwani programme. In the same vein, committees will once again be established.

In a strategic move, the Congress party has set its sights on securing a greater number of seats in the upcoming Satayagataya Lok Sabha elections.

The purpose of these committees is to gather insights on the party's position within the constituency.

The last day of the assembly elections is slated for the 21st of July. As we look ahead to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, it is noteworthy that the Congress party has initiated its strategic manoeuvres by commencing its activities in the Congress session starting from July 22nd.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to finalise its choice for the Leader of Opposition (LOP) position. It appears that the Congress is employing various strategies, whether through legitimate means or otherwise, in order to gain a favourable advantage in the upcoming election.

In the preceding two Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party secured a modest tally of 44 and 55 seats, respectively. Based on available sources, it is evident that the potential expansion of seats in Congress to reach a total of 100 would primarily occur in states where a particular political party holds significant dominance, such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisghar, and Rajasthan.



The recent Assembly elections in Karnataka have proven to be a significant turning point, as it has brought about a favourable outcome for the ruling party. This victory has undoubtedly boosted the morale of the party, particularly in light of the previous setbacks experienced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When examining the intricate dynamics within the Congress party, one cannot help but ponder the longevity of the incumbent chief minister and the potential prospects for DK Shivkumar to ascend to the coveted position during this tenure.

The comprehensive analysis and subsequent response to this query can only be ascertained upon obtaining the precise number of seats that the Congress party is projected to secure in the state of Karnataka.

In light of the aforementioned statement, it is worth considering the potential ramifications of a hypothetical alliance between the JD(S) and BJP.



Such a development might require an update of the Congress party's political strategy, as the voting patterns in the region have shown an inclination for change over time. The political strategy employed by the Congress party and its candidates , as well as their potential impact on social justice and caste dynamics, are subjects of analysis.

Additionally, the BJP's counter-strategy is a crucial factor to consider in assessing the overall prospects for the Congress party's success.

it is evident that esteemed leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal from the Congress party have recognised the strategic significance of Karnataka as a catchment area for securing a greater number of electoral seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) derives its political ability from the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose popularity and astute governance have propelled the party to great heights. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (INC) draws its strength from its historical legacy and established presence in the field of politics.