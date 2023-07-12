Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Congress gameplan in Karnataka for Lok Sabha 2024

    In a move that has caught the attention of political observers, Congress is reportedly considering the possibility of replicating the model it used during the assembly elections in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. This potential development has sparked widespread speculation and debate among experts and citizens alike. 
     

    Inside Congress gameplan in Karnataka for Lok Sabha 2024
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Against the backdrop of the current political climate, Congress has made the strategic decision to launch a broad campaign in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.  Earlier Congress had made committees for Prajadhwani programme. 

    In a significant development, it has been announced that a committee will be established to address the concerns and issues of both North and South Karnataka. This decision comes amidst growing demands for regional representation and equitable development in the state. 

    The formation of this committee aims to foster unity and inclusivity, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of both regions are duly considered and addressed. In a move that seeks to encourage interaction and ensure thorough representation, ministers, legislators, as well as state and district leaders have been granted desired seats on the committee. 
    Eminent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan suffers heart attack; to be airlifted from Sri Lanka to Bengaluru

    Earlier the Congress had established committees for the Prajadhwani programme. In the same vein, committees will once again be established.

     In a strategic move, the Congress party has set its sights on securing a greater number of seats in the upcoming Satayagataya Lok Sabha elections.

     The purpose of these committees is to gather insights on the party's position within the constituency.

    The last day of the assembly elections is slated for the 21st of July. As we look ahead to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, it is noteworthy that the Congress party has initiated its strategic manoeuvres by commencing its activities in the Congress session starting from July 22nd. 

    In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to finalise its choice for the Leader of Opposition (LOP) position. It appears that the Congress is employing various strategies, whether through legitimate means or otherwise, in order to gain a favourable advantage in the upcoming election.

    In the preceding two Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party secured a modest tally of 44 and 55 seats, respectively. Based on available sources, it is evident that the potential expansion of seats in Congress to reach a total of 100 would primarily occur in states where a particular political party holds significant dominance, such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisghar, and Rajasthan.
     
    The recent Assembly elections in Karnataka have proven to be a significant turning point, as it has brought about a favourable outcome for the ruling party. This victory has undoubtedly boosted the morale of the party, particularly in light of the previous setbacks experienced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    When examining the intricate dynamics within the Congress party, one cannot help but ponder the longevity of the incumbent chief minister and the potential prospects for DK Shivkumar to ascend to the coveted position during this tenure.

    The comprehensive analysis and subsequent response to this query can only be ascertained upon obtaining the precise number of seats that the Congress party is projected to secure in the state of Karnataka.

    In light of the aforementioned statement, it is worth considering the potential ramifications of a hypothetical alliance between the JD(S) and BJP.


    Such a development might require an update of the Congress party's political strategy, as the voting patterns in the region have shown an inclination for change over time. The political strategy employed by the Congress party and  its candidates , as well as their potential impact on social justice and caste dynamics, are subjects of analysis. 

    Additionally, the BJP's counter-strategy is a crucial factor to consider in assessing the overall prospects for the Congress party's success.

    it is evident that esteemed leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal from the Congress party have recognised the strategic significance of Karnataka as a catchment area for securing a greater number of electoral seats. 
    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) derives its political ability from the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose popularity and astute governance have propelled the party to great heights. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (INC) draws its strength from its historical legacy and established presence in the field of politics.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Water shortage in Bengaluru on July 13? BWSSB to undertake repair work at Kengeri Outer Road vkp

    Water shortage in Bengaluru on July 13? BWSSB to undertake repair work at Kengeri Outer Road

    Bengaluru murder: Aeronics MD, CEO's murder suspect arrested; love angle emerges vkp

    Bengaluru double murder: Aeronics MD, CEO's murder suspect arrested; love angle emerges

    Safe corridor, 24x7 control room... HC issues directives to Karnataka govt to avoid wildlife-human conflicts vkp

    Safe corridor, 24x7 control room... HC issues directives to Karnataka govt to avoid wildlife-human conflicts

    Karnataka: Crackdown soon on encroachments in Bengaluru forest cover

    Karnataka: Crackdown soon on encroachments in Bengaluru forest cover

    Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg vkp

    Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg

    Recent Stories

    Asur to Farzi: 2023's Top 7 OTT releases so far MSW

    Asur to Farzi: 2023's Top 7 OTT releases so far

    21 years of Devdas: Bhansali Productions' video take us through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece ATG EAI

    21 years of Devdas: Bhansali Productions' video take us through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece

    Himachal Pradesh floods devastation in numbers: At least 95 killed, Rs 4,000 crore damage snt

    Himachal Pradesh floods devastation in numbers: At least 95 killed, Rs 4,000 crore damage

    WhatsApp update How to use link with phone number feature gcw

    WhatsApp update: How to use 'link with phone number' feature

    Naruto to Goku-7 popular anime characters RBA EAI

    Naruto to Goku-7 popular anime characters

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon