Eminent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan suffers heart attack; to be airlifted from Sri Lanka to Bengaluru

Eminent Indian space scientist Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who served as the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for nearly a decade, suffered a heart attack while travelling in Sri Lanka.

Presently, his health condition is stable. He would be shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment on Monday evening. He will be taken to the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital. Renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty is closely monitoring the scientist's health.

The 83-year-old has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards, the highest civilian accolades bestowed by the government of India.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to Twitter to inform that the central and state governments were also closely monitoring Dr Kasturirangan's health and treatment.

Dr Kasturirangan is the former Chancellor at both the Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University. He was also the former chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University. He has served as the former chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

His notable career also saw him serve as a distinguished member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009. Additionally, he has also held a significant position as a member of the now-defunct Planning Commission of India.

From April 2004 to 2009, he held the position of director at the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bangalore. Currently, he is the chairman of the New Education Policy Draft Committee.