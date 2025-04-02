user
Over 13,000 sq km of forest land encroached across India; Karnataka ranks 3rd after MP and Assam

Over 13,000 sq km of forest land has been encroached across 25 states and union territories, with Madhya Pradesh recording the highest encroachment, followed by Assam and Karnataka.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Around 13,000 square kilometers of forest land has been encroached upon across 25 states and union territories in India, an area larger than the combined size of Delhi, Sikkim, and Goa. Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest forest land encroachment, followed by Assam and Karnataka, according to data submitted by the central government.

The information was recently presented to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the central government, based on data collected from 25 states and union territories. As per the report, a total of 13,056 sq km of forest land has been encroached upon. However, ten states are yet to provide their data on the matter.

According to figures recorded up to March 2024, Madhya Pradesh ranks first with 5,460.9 sq km of forest land encroached. Assam follows in second place with 3,620.9 sq km, while Karnataka ranks third with 863.08 sq km of forest land under encroachment.

The increasing encroachment of forest land poses a significant threat to the country’s biodiversity, affecting wildlife habitats and contributing to environmental degradation. Authorities are expected to take stringent measures to curb illegal occupation and restore affected forest areas. Further action may be recommended once the remaining ten states submit their data on forest encroachment.

