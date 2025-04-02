Festive Season: Ethnic Hairstyle Ideas Inspired by Maya Ali

Lifestyle
Maya Ali has carried a French braid hairstyle look with a suit. Also, the hair is rolled and curled from the bottom.
Braid hairstyles never get old. After making a side braid, make a single braid and put a colorful ribbon in it.
You can also adopt an open curl hairstyle. Wavy hair looks sober with an ethnic look.
A half ponytail in curly hair will also give you a stunning look. Become beautiful by applying fancy metal accessories to your hair.
If your hair is a little short or you are feeling too hot, create a lower bun. A lower bun will also look beautiful after making a braid.
If you want, you can also get compliments on your suit look by doing a simple ponytail. Be sure to apply a little gel to your hair.
