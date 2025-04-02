Lifestyle

Festive Season: Ethnic Hairstyle Ideas Inspired by Maya Ali

French Braid Hairstyle

Maya Ali has carried a French braid hairstyle look with a suit. Also, the hair is rolled and curled from the bottom.

Short Braid Hairstyle

Braid hairstyles never get old. After making a side braid, make a single braid and put a colorful ribbon in it.

Maya Ali's Wavy Hair Look

You can also adopt an open curl hairstyle. Wavy hair looks sober with an ethnic look.

Half Ponytail in Curly Hair

A half ponytail in curly hair will also give you a stunning look. Become beautiful by applying fancy metal accessories to your hair.

Lower Bun with Suit

If your hair is a little short or you are feeling too hot, create a lower bun. A lower bun will also look beautiful after making a braid.

Simple Ponytail

If you want, you can also get compliments on your suit look by doing a simple ponytail. Be sure to apply a little gel to your hair.

