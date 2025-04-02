'Price-hike demon govt...' H D Kumaraswamy lashes out at Karnataka govt over diesel price hike

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday (April 1) attacked the Karnataka government after the state government increased the sales tax on diesel, resulting in a price hike of Rs 2 per litre and labeled the government a "Price Hike Demon."

"Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 per litre!! Another shock for the people of Karnataka from the anti-people price-hike demon government! The Karnataka Congress government has increased diesel prices by Rs 5 per litre in the last ten months," Kumaraswamy posted on X.

He further said that on Ugadi, the day of new beginnings, the price-hike demon government has imposed yet another burden on the people.

"As soon as people wake up in the morning, the Karnataka East India Congress Company slaps them with loot! This Congress company government has neither vision nor compassion. There is no option left for the people but to take to the streets in protest against this ruthless exploitation," he added.

Diesel prices in Karnataka set to rise by Rs 2 per litre

The price of diesel in Karnataka is set to rise by Rs 2 per liter as the state government has increased the sales tax on diesel to 21.17 per cent. The price hike comes into effect immediately.

According to a government notification issued on Tuesday, the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel has been increased from 18.44 per cent to 21.17 per cent.

"In the said notification, against Sl. No. (ii), for the words and figures "eighteen point four four percent (18.44%)", the words and figures "twenty one point one seven percent (21.17%)" shall be substituted," the notification read.

"After the approval of the Competent Authority, the Karnataka Sales Tax rate on diesel has been increased to 21.17%, effective from 01-04-2025. As a result, there will be an increase of 22 per liter, bringing the sale price to 291.02. However, even after this increase, the revised sale price in the state will continue to be lower compared to the neighboring states," it added.

BBMP introduces 'garbage cess', residents to pay solid waste management user fee

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a new "garbage cess," making it mandatory for Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting Tuesday, April 1.

The BBMP has decided to increase door-to-door waste collection and disposal charges, imposing a monthly 'garbage cess' on various properties. The new tax will be levied on residential buildings, shops, and hotels, with charges varying based on property size.

The garbage cess will be collected annually along with property tax. The BBMP expects to generate around Rs 600 crore annually through this initiative to boost its revenue.

This move follows recent hikes in milk and electricity prices, adding another financial burden on residents. On March 27, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per liter increase in the price of Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to support dairy farmers and account for rising milk production and processing costs.

