user
user icon

'Price-hike demon govt...' H D Kumaraswamy lashes out at Karnataka govt over diesel price hike

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has criticized the Karnataka government for increasing the sales tax on diesel, leading to a Rs 2 per liter price hike. Calling the Congress-led state government a "Price Hike Demon," he accused it of imposing repeated financial burdens on the people.

'Price-hike demon govt...' union minister hd Kumaraswamy lashes out at Karnataka govt over diesel price hike anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 2, 2025, 7:23 AM IST

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday (April 1) attacked the Karnataka government after the state government increased the sales tax on diesel, resulting in a price hike of Rs 2 per litre and labeled the government a "Price Hike Demon."

"Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 per litre!! Another shock for the people of Karnataka from the anti-people price-hike demon government! The Karnataka Congress government has increased diesel prices by Rs 5 per litre in the last ten months," Kumaraswamy posted on X.

He further said that on Ugadi, the day of new beginnings, the price-hike demon government has imposed yet another burden on the people.

"As soon as people wake up in the morning, the Karnataka East India Congress Company slaps them with loot! This Congress company government has neither vision nor compassion. There is no option left for the people but to take to the streets in protest against this ruthless exploitation," he added.

Also Read: After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Diesel prices in Karnataka set to rise by Rs 2 per litre

The price of diesel in Karnataka is set to rise by Rs 2 per liter as the state government has increased the sales tax on diesel to 21.17 per cent. The price hike comes into effect immediately.

According to a government notification issued on Tuesday, the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel has been increased from 18.44 per cent to 21.17 per cent.

"In the said notification, against Sl. No. (ii), for the words and figures "eighteen point four four percent (18.44%)", the words and figures "twenty one point one seven percent (21.17%)" shall be substituted," the notification read.

"After the approval of the Competent Authority, the Karnataka Sales Tax rate on diesel has been increased to 21.17%, effective from 01-04-2025. As a result, there will be an increase of 22 per liter, bringing the sale price to 291.02. However, even after this increase, the revised sale price in the state will continue to be lower compared to the neighboring states," it added.

BBMP introduces 'garbage cess', residents to pay solid waste management user fee

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a new "garbage cess," making it mandatory for Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting Tuesday, April 1.

The BBMP has decided to increase door-to-door waste collection and disposal charges, imposing a monthly 'garbage cess' on various properties. The new tax will be levied on residential buildings, shops, and hotels, with charges varying based on property size.

Also Read: Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress

The garbage cess will be collected annually along with property tax. The BBMP expects to generate around Rs 600 crore annually through this initiative to boost its revenue.

This move follows recent hikes in milk and electricity prices, adding another financial burden on residents. On March 27, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per liter increase in the price of Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to support dairy farmers and account for rising milk production and processing costs. 

Also Read: Karnataka price hike: Milk, electricity, toll fees, waste management charges rise from April 1

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case ddr

Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress shk

Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress

Bengaluru cab driver threatens student, demands Rs 2,000 extra in late-night airport ride; police launch probe

Bengaluru cab driver threatens student, demands Rs 2,000 extra in late-night airport ride; police launch probe

Fake govt job scam busted in Karnataka; Police arrest accused after chase across two states ddr

Fake government job scam busted in Karnataka, Kalaburagi Police arrest fraudsters who duped job seekers

Recent Stories

EPFO strengthens banking network: 32 banks now handle contribution collections AJR

EPFO strengthens banking network: 32 banks now handle contribution collections

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, 10 key FAQs: What are the key reforms, how is it expected to benefit poor and more snt

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, 10 key FAQs: What are the key reforms, how is it expected to benefit poor and more

Singham Again to Sikandar: 6 Movies LEAKED online before release NTI

Singham Again to Sikandar: 6 Movies LEAKED online before release

Sunil Grover to Modi's tweet: A look at Kapil Sharma controversies NTI

Sunil Grover to Modi's tweet: A look at Kapil Sharma controversies

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto waqf bill april 2 2025

LIVE India News updates on April 2: Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon