Alia Bhatt's Summer Saree Styles: Trendy Looks and Fashion Tips

Lifestyle
Wear a floral print saree like Alia Bhatt in summer. It will give you a comfortable and cool look. Wear it with a sleeveless blouse and earrings.
Alia wore a beautiful silk saree for this look, paired with a tube blouse. In this look, the actress wore matching earrings and a heavy necklace.
Alia Bhatt's look in Ajrakh saree looks very royal. If you also want to get such a beautiful and royal look, then you can make your look fashionable.
Yellow organza saree with heavy border is giving a very unique and beautiful look. If you want to give yourself a stylish look at a wedding party, wear such a saree.
Alia Bhatt has worn a pink colored chiffon saree, with which she has worn a matching velvet saree. Light sarees are best for summers.
If you want a classic look then you can copy Alia Bhatt, she is looking very beautiful in it. The actress has worn heavy earrings with it.
