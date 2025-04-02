Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt's Summer Saree Styles: Trendy Looks and Fashion Tips

Floral Print Saree

Wear a floral print saree like Alia Bhatt in summer. It will give you a comfortable and cool look. Wear it with a sleeveless blouse and earrings.

Silk Saree

Alia wore a beautiful silk saree for this look, paired with a tube blouse. In this look, the actress wore matching earrings and a heavy necklace.

Ajrakh Saree

Alia Bhatt's look in Ajrakh saree looks very royal. If you also want to get such a beautiful and royal look, then you can make your look fashionable.

Yellow Organza Saree

Yellow organza saree with heavy border is giving a very unique and beautiful look. If you want to give yourself a stylish look at a wedding party, wear such a saree.

Chiffon Saree

Alia Bhatt has worn a pink colored chiffon saree, with which she has worn a matching velvet saree. Light sarees are best for summers.

White Fancy Saree

If you want a classic look then you can copy Alia Bhatt, she is looking very beautiful in it. The actress has worn heavy earrings with it.

