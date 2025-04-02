user
Soros-funded Bengaluru firm received Rs 8 crore from USAID, ED probes FEMA violations: Report

USAID allegedly funded three Bengaluru-based firms linked to George Soros, now under ED probe for FEMA violations.

Soros funded Bengaluru firm received Rs 8 crore from USAID, ED probes FEMA violations: Report
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is under scrutiny after it allegedly funded three Bengaluru-based companies with ties to hedge fund operator George Soros, according to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation. The development comes at a time when USAID is facing criticism from the Trump administration for allegedly promoting a "left, liberal and woke" agenda abroad.

The ED probe centers around three Bengaluru-based companies—ASAR Social Impact Advisor, Rootbridge Services Pvt Ltd, and Rootbridge Academy Ltd—over alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). These companies reportedly received Rs 25 crore from the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF), the impact investment arm of Open Society Foundations, an entity founded by Soros. The funds were transferred between 2021 and 2024.

During the investigation, ED officials discovered that ASAR Social Impact Advisor also received Rs 8 crore from USAID as a foreign inward remittance in 2022-23, as reported by The Times of India.

ASAR management reportedly told the ED that the USAID funding was a reimbursement for services provided to a Delhi-based public policy think tank, the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW). According to its website, CEEW focuses on "understanding global challenges and implications for India's development."

CEEW's board includes former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Suresh Prabhu, a former minister in the first Modi government, as trustees.

However, ASAR was reportedly unable to clarify the exact nature of the services rendered to CEEW or its relationship with USAID. Neither ASAR nor CEEW have issued statements regarding the ongoing ED probe, according to the TOI report.

Notably, the Open Society Foundations were placed under the Home Ministry’s 'prior reference category' in 2016 due to alleged "undesirable activities." This classification mandates that the organisation seek prior approval from the ministry before funding any Indian non-profit entity.

The ED is also investigating Soros’s broader financial contributions to Indian civil rights groups, think tanks, and other organizations, purportedly under the guise of foreign direct investments. The case has raised questions about the flow of foreign funds into India and their potential influence on public policy and governance.

