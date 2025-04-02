user
Kerala: Kollam cops nab Nigerian drug supplier in Delhi, confesses to trafficking 300 kg of MDMA into India

A Nigerian national, Agbedo Azuka Solomon, has been arrested in connection with the MDMA drug trafficking case in Kollam. He admitted to smuggling 300 kg of MDMA into India over the past year and revealed details about a larger drug syndicate led by fellow Nigerian Francis.
 

Published: Apr 2, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Kollam: In a breakthrough in the MDMA drug trafficking case, the Iravipuram police have obtained crucial information from Nigerian national Agbedo Azuka Solomon, who was recently arrested. During interrogation, Solomon revealed that he had smuggled nearly 300 kg of MDMA into India over the past year. He also disclosed that a fellow Nigerian national, Francis, is the mastermind behind the drug trafficking network.

According to Solomon's statement, Francis coordinated drug deals via WhatsApp and instructed couriers to collect the narcotics from designated locations in Delhi. Solomon was responsible for handing over the MDMA to buyers and collecting payment.

Daring Police Operation Leads to Solomon’s Arrest in Delhi

The Iravipuram police, under Kollam City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan, launched a high-risk operation in Delhi to apprehend Solomon. The investigation began after 90 grams of MDMA was seized in Kollam on March 11. The contraband had been transported by air from Delhi, leading to the arrest of Shiju, a resident of Umayanalloor. Further interrogations led to the arrests of his accomplices Aasim Khan, Rafiq, and Faisal.

Police discovered that the accused had procured MDMA from a Nigerian supplier in Delhi. Acting on this information, a special police team led by Iravipuram CI Rajeev and City ACP S. Sherif traveled to Delhi on March 27. Faisal, one of the arrested suspects, was taken along to help identify the key supplier. After three days of intensive surveillance, Solomon was finally captured.

