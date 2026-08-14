On August 15, Bengaluru will enforce major traffic changes for the Independence Day Freedom Festival at Vidhana Soudha. Road restrictions and diversions will affect central areas like K.R. Circle. Parking will be banned on key roads, with designated lots available.

Bengaluru commuters and visitors planning to travel through the city centre on Independence Day, August 15, should prepare for major traffic changes. Bengaluru City Traffic Police have announced road restrictions, diversions, parking bans, changes to Metro access, designated cab pick-up and drop-off points, and special BMTC bus services for the Freedom Festival at Vidhana Soudha.

The Freedom Festival will be held in front of the Vidhana Soudha Grand Steps from 12 noon to 10 pm. The elaborate traffic arrangements have been introduced to manage the expected crowds and ensure smoother movement around the venue and central Bengaluru.

Which Roads Will Face Traffic Restrictions?

Vehicular movement from Ambedkar Road towards K.R. Circle will be restricted. Restrictions will also affect traffic travelling from K.R. Circle on Sheshadri Road towards Shivajinagar and Vasanth Nagar through Ambedkar Road.

Motorists coming from Balekundri Junction via Cunningham Road can take the Chandrika-L.R.D.E.-Basaveshwara Junction-Palace Road route to K.R. Circle. Another alternative runs through CTO, Queens Junction, Siddalingaiah Junction, R.R.M.R. and Corporation Circle.

Vehicles from B.R.V. Road can use routes via Anil Kumble and Queens Junction or take Raj Bhavan Road, turn left at Chalukya Circle and proceed through Palace Road. Traffic from K.R. Circle can alternatively travel via Basaveshwara Circle and Palace Road or use Nrupathunga Road, Corporation Circle and K.B. Road.

Parking Bans and Designated Parking Areas

Parking will not be allowed on either side of Queens Road between Balekundri Circle, Queens Circle and CTO Junction. Parking is also prohibited on Lok Bhavan Road, T. Chowdaiah Road and Race Course Road, besides King Circle inside Cubbon Park and the area in front of the Press Club.

Designated parking facilities include Scouts & Guides Parking Area, Freedom Park MLCP, Kanteerava Stadium, University parking near Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Government Arts College parking, UB City, Shivajinagar MLCP, Nehru Planetarium, St. Joseph's High School Ground and Link Road near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: Bengaluru Metro Station Closed On Aug 15; Check Here For Alternate Routes

Metro Stations: Where Can You Enter and Exit?

Public access at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Metro Station and Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will be temporarily suspended for people attending the Freedom Festival. Commuters have instead been advised to use Cubbon Park Metro Station and Visvesvaraya Metro Station (Central College) for entry and exit.

Cab Pick-Up and Drop-Off Points

For the Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station area on Lok Bhavan Road, CTO Junction has been designated as the cab pick-up point, while Cubbon Park Metro will serve as the drop-off point. For the Halasuru Gate Traffic Police Station area on Sheshadri Road, K.R. Circle will function as both the pick-up and drop-off location.

Special BMTC Buses After the Event

Special BMTC buses will operate from the M.S. Building on Devaraja Urs Road towards Mysore Road Satellite, Sumanahalli, Electronic City, Banashankari and Basaveshwara via multiple routes. Additional services from CTO Junction will connect passengers to K.R. Puram, Whitefield, Yelahanka, Nagawara and Madavara.

With K.R. Circle, Ambedkar Road, Sheshadri Road, Queens Road, B.R.V. Road, Cunningham Road and Palace Road among the affected areas, motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow diversions and use public transport wherever possible. Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged the public to cooperate with the arrangements throughout the August 15 celebrations.

Also Read: Bengaluru Parking Policy 2026: Vehicle Parking Could Cost Car Owners ₹25,000 Annually