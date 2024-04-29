Health

Karnataka Heatwave: Doctor suggests THESE tips to avoid sunstroke

Image credits: our own

Stay Hydrated

"An additional 5 beds have been saved in district-level health centres to prevent heat stroke. Medicines are kept ready. However no one has been admitted yet", said Dr. Mohan.

Image credits: our own

Eat plenty of fruits

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, buttermilk, and fruit juice. Opt for fruits with high water content and a low-calorie diet to beat the heat.

Image credits: our own

Wear loose clothing

Opt for loose cotton clothing for comfort. Leave water outside for others and carry a bottle when going out.

Image credits: our own

Use umbrellas, Hats

Amidst intense heat, limit outdoor exposure, especially for the elderly. Use umbrellas or hats for protection when necessary.

Image credits: our own

Leave water for animals, birds

Wear loose, cotton clothing for comfort. Keep hydrated and carry a water bottle when outdoors. Consider leaving water out for strangers, animals, and birds.

Image credits: our own

Use fans, stay indoors

Use fans to improve air circulation indoors. Maximize greenery in terrace, balcony, and yard spaces.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One