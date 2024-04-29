Karnataka Heatwave: Doctor suggests THESE tips to avoid sunstroke

Health
"An additional 5 beds have been saved in district-level health centres to prevent heat stroke. Medicines are kept ready. However no one has been admitted yet", said Dr. Mohan.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, buttermilk, and fruit juice. Opt for fruits with high water content and a low-calorie diet to beat the heat.
Opt for loose cotton clothing for comfort. Leave water outside for others and carry a bottle when going out.
Amidst intense heat, limit outdoor exposure, especially for the elderly. Use umbrellas or hats for protection when necessary.
Wear loose, cotton clothing for comfort. Keep hydrated and carry a water bottle when outdoors. Consider leaving water out for strangers, animals, and birds.
Use fans to improve air circulation indoors. Maximize greenery in terrace, balcony, and yard spaces.