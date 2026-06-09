Environmentalists have alleged illegal road construction and the transportation of soil and ore from the foothills of Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru. Activists warn that excavation in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats could increase environmental and landslide risks.

Serious allegations have emerged regarding illegal road construction and the transportation of soil and ore from the foothills of Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak. Environmentalists have expressed serious concern over the reported activities, alleging that large-scale excavation is being carried out in an ecologically sensitive area with little or no intervention from the authorities. The allegations have raised fresh concerns about environmental degradation in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO-recognised biodiversity hotspot known for its fragile ecosystem.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Non-Forest Activities in an Ecologically Sensitive Zone

The Mullayanagiri-Bababudangiri range forms part of the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats. According to reports, heavy earthmoving machinery, including JCBs and Hitachi excavators, is being used to carve out new roads in the region. Environmental activists warn that excavation activities in the area's unique Shola forests and grasslands could cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem and threaten its rich biodiversity.

A local resident, Vijayamar, alleged that hills in the region are being excavated and that soil and ore are being transported for the construction of resorts, homestays and other tourism-related infrastructure. He questioned the purpose of the large-scale movement of soil from the area and called for a thorough investigation into the activities.

Alleged Violation of Environmental Regulations

Attempts to contact senior officials from the concerned departments for a response were unsuccessful. Environmentalist Viresh stated that the area falls within the proposed Mullayanagiri Conservation Reserve, where non-forest activities are prohibited under environmental protection norms. He alleged that the use of heavy machinery for road construction in the region constitutes a clear violation of environmental regulations.

Landslide Concerns Ahead of the Monsoon

Experts have also raised concerns about the potential consequences of unscientific road construction in the hilly terrain. According to environmentalists, such activities significantly increase the risk of landslides, particularly during the monsoon season.

They warned that operating heavy machinery such as JCBs and Hitachi excavators on fragile hill slopes could destabilise the soil structure, making the region more vulnerable to erosion and slope failures during periods of intense rainfall.

Authorities Accused of Inaction

Environmental groups have alleged that the Forest Department, the Department of Mines and Geology, and the district administration have failed to take effective action despite reports of ongoing excavation and road construction activities. Activists claim that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the alleged violations occurring in one of the state's most environmentally sensitive regions.

Demand for Immediate Action

Environmental organisations have called for the immediate suspension of all alleged illegal road construction and hill-cutting activities in the area. They have demanded the seizure of machinery being used on site and strict legal action against those responsible.

The groups have also urged the authorities to register cases under the Forest Conservation Act and other relevant environmental laws to ensure accountability and prevent further damage to the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats.