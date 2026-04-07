Karnataka High Court slammed a Bengaluru airport officer for allegedly harassing a South Korean woman during a security check, calling the act unacceptable and dismissing his plea to quash the FIR.

Bengaluru: The High Court has come down heavily on an employee at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly sexually harassing a South Korean woman by touching her private parts under the pretext of a security check.

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"He took a foreign woman to a men's toilet for a check, made her stand in a 'T' position, and touched all parts of her body. What kind of an officer is this? This behaviour cannot be tolerated," the High Court said, pulling up the immigration screening staffer, Mohammed Affan Ahmed. Ahmed is a resident of Thomas Town in Ramayya Layout, Bengaluru North taluk.

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Bengaluru Airport

Ahmed had filed a criminal petition in the High Court, asking for the FIR registered against him at the BIAL police station to be cancelled. However, the bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna dismissed his plea and took him to task. Earlier during the hearing, the officer's lawyer informed the court about the sexual harassment allegations against her client.

Reacting strongly, the bench questioned, "The petitioner took a South Korean woman to the men's toilet, made her stand in a 'T' shape, and touched her all over. Should we tolerate such indecent behaviour?"

The court further demanded, "First, tell us why the woman was taken to a men's toilet." The bench noted that the officer had offered a flimsy excuse, claiming that the women's toilet was occupied by someone else. Slamming the officer for his conduct, the court dismissed his petition.

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