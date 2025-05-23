7 men accused in a 2024 gang-rape case were released on bail and celebrated with a public procession, sparking outrage. Police have registered an FIR for unlawful assembly and are seeking cancellation of their bail amid calls for victim protection.

Haveri: In Karnataka's Haveri district, seven men accused in a January 2024 gang-rape case were released on bail this week, triggering widespread outrage after their supporters celebrated their release with a public procession featuring cars, motorcycles, music, and victory signs.

The accused, identified as Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri, had been in judicial custody for over 17 months before securing bail from the Haveri Sessions Court on Tuesday.

Following their release from Haveri sub-jail, the men were paraded in a motorcade through Akki Alur town. Videos of the procession went viral on social media, provoking widespread condemnation from the public, women's rights groups, and legal experts who described the celebratory reception as deeply insensitive and a violation of bail conditions.

Police response and legal action

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar Srivastava confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the accused for unlawful assembly and rash driving connected to the procession. He also stated that a rowdy sheet will be opened, and the police will urge the court to cancel the accused’s bail due to their post-release conduct.

Case background and survivor’s testimony

The case began as a moral policing incident involving an interfaith couple at a private lodge in Hangal but was later reclassified as gang-rape after the 26-year-old survivor reported being dragged into a nearby forest and assaulted by the seven men. She initially identified the accused during an official identification parade and in media statements in 2024. However, during court proceedings this year, she retracted or failed to uphold her earlier testimony, which reportedly influenced the court’s decision to grant bail.

Investigation details and charges

The police investigation, led by then Additional SP C Gopal, included statements from approximately 80 witnesses, such as forensic experts, doctors, and lodge staff. The charge sheet, spanning over 1,000 pages, is supported by physical evidence including DNA samples, hair strands, bloodstains, clothing, and CCTV footage.

A total of 19 individuals were arrested, seven primary accused in the gang-rape and 12 others accused of aiding the crime or assaulting the survivor. The 12 others were granted bail about 10 months ago.

Public backlash and calls for justice

The public celebration of the accused’s release has reignited concerns about victim safety, witness protection, and judicial accountability in sexual assault cases. Activists are demanding thorough judicial review of the bail decision and stronger support for survivors who may face intimidation or pressure to change their statements.

Karnataka Police have assured that all legal options will be pursued to hold the accused accountable for their actions after bail, including requesting the court to reconsider its decision based on the recent developments.