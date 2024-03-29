Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hassan illegal slaughterhouse raid: Police find 60 cows hung, blood flown into lake; seize 10,000 kg beef

    Near Begur Road in Channarayapatna, Hassan District, police raided a site where over 60 cows were illegally slaughtered for black market beef. The perpetrators fled, leaving behind evidence implicating Muhammad Abdul Haq. Five cows were rescued, and over 10,000 kilograms of beef were seized. Investigations are ongoing at Channarayapatna Nagar Police Station.

    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a site near Begur Road in Channarayapatna, Hassan District, where more than 60 cows had been illegally slaughtered. This disturbing incident has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from law enforcement where the gruesome act took place.

    The authorities were alerted to the illegal activity of butchers slaughtering cows for black market beef, and upon arrival, they discovered a horrific scene. The perpetrators had mercilessly slaughtered and hanged approximately 60 cows, with their blood being drained into a nearby lake.

    Kerala: Health Department seizes stale food from 7 hotels in Sulthan Bathery

    The law enforcement managed to rescue five cows from further harm. Additionally, over 10,000 kilograms of beef intended for illegal sale were seized during the operation. The incident has raised concerns about the illicit trade of beef and the inhumane treatment of animals. Allegations have surfaced against a certain individual named Muhammad Abdul Haq, suspected to be involved in the illegal activity.

    As the police moved in to apprehend the perpetrators, the miscreants fled the scene, leaving behind evidence of their heinous actions. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Channarayapatna Nagar Police Station, where investigations into the matter are ongoing.

