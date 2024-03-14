Kerala: Health Department seizes stale food from 7 hotels in Sulthan Bathery

The Municipal Health Department has seized stale foods from seven hotels in Bathery City this morning. The stale foods, including parottas, chappathy, fried rice, chicken-beef fries, curries, and mayonnaise, were seized.

Sulthan Bathery: The Municipal Health Department has seized stale foods from seven hotels in Bathery city today. The food was seized during the inspection conducted by health departments in hotels, restaurants, and messes in Bathery. The health department has imposed a fine on these establishments.

Around 15 establishments in and around Bathery Town were inspected this morning. The stale foods were seized from the Sharjah Hotel in Beenachi Town, Assumption Psychiatry and De-addiction Hospital Canteen, Grande Iris, Malabar Hotel in Bathery Town, Wayanad Hill Suite, and Salkara Restaurant. The stale foods, including parottas, chappathy, fried rice, chicken-beef fries, curries, and mayonnaise, were caught. Additionally, it was discovered that the establishment was operating in an unsanitary environment. Fines were imposed on establishments found with stale food items.

At the same time, Municipal Corporation Chairman TK Ramesh said that action will be taken regardless of the incident of stale food being seized and measures will be taken, including canceling the licenses of establishments that are continuously defaulting. The inspection was led by Senior Public Health Inspector G Sabu, Public Health Inspectors VK Sajeev, Sunil Kumar, and Saju P Abraham.

