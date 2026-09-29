Ahead of the Hasanamba festival, Hassan MP Shreyas M Patel has directed officials and contractors to complete pending flyover works and open the service road before October 29. Technical, material shortage and legal issues have delayed the project.

Hassan MP Shreyas M Patel inspected the progress of the flyover connecting the city to the new bus stand and directed officials and contractors to complete the pending works before the Hasanamba festival begins. With the festival scheduled to start on October 29, the MP stressed the need to speed up construction and ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience during the festive period.

Flyover Work Delayed By Technical Issues

The MP visited the construction site from NR Circle to the District Court on Monday and held a meeting with officials to review and expedite the pending works. The project has been delayed due to its large scale and certain technical issues.

He directed the officials and contractors to complete the work at the earliest while ensuring that the public does not face unnecessary inconvenience.

Service Road To Open Before Hasanamba Festival

The service road work has been given top priority, with the Hasanamba festival set to begin on October 29. The MP instructed the contractors to open the service road to traffic before the festival begins.

The contractors assured him that the minor pending works would be completed soon. They explained that the project had faced delays due to a shortage of construction materials, including bitumen.

The MP directed the team to speed up the work without causing unnecessary inconvenience to the public. He also inspected the technical works on the flyover and at the railway crossing and instructed officials to open the bridge only after all safety standards had been verified.

Work on the railway crossing is currently underway, and the team aims to complete it by the end of October.

Technical Team Checks Flyover Vibrations

Members of the public had recently raised concerns about vibrations on the flyover when vehicles pass over it. The technical team is examining the issue and taking necessary measures.

Officials said the vibrations could be related to the technical design of the flyover and assured that public safety would not be compromised.

Land Acquisition And Legal Issues

Land acquisition issues and court stay orders are also delaying work on certain sections of the project. The team is working to resolve the legal issues at the earliest so that construction can continue.

MP Inspects Proposed Underpass Site

The MP also visited the Bommanayakanahalli area near Channapatna Circle to inspect the proposed site for a new underpass. He directed officials to assess the feasibility of the project.

He said he would discuss the proposal with the concerned government departments and seek the necessary approvals based on public demand.