A viral video from Bengaluru shows a dog comfortably riding on top of a truck filled with vegetables. While some viewers found the sight adorable, it sparked a heated debate online regarding food safety and hygiene. Many users expressed concern about the produce being exposed to stray animals before reaching the market.

A video of a dog riding on top of a small truck full of veggies in Bengaluru has gone popular on X. The strange sight has also made people wonder about the quality of the food that is brought to the market for people to eat. Some people watched the video and felt less "aww" and more “hygiene has left the chat.”

X user Akansha, who is based in Bengaluru, shared the video with the caption, “Monday started with the cutest thing. Meet mahakutteshwar of Bengaluru!” It showed a dog comfortably perched on top of vegetables being transported in a small truck, seemingly enjoying the ride as the vehicle made its way through the city.

More than 406,000 people have seen the post, and quickly divided into two groups on social media. On one side, all that could be seen was a cute dog having what looked like the best journey of the day. On the other hand, people were looking at the veggies and wondered who would take them home in the end.

A lot of users who were worried said that having a stray dog sit on food was unpleasant for hygiene reasons. Their main point was that the person buying those vegetables would not know what the food had been through before it got to the market.

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Some users were quick to point out that caring about food safety and loving dogs are not inherently at odds with each other. They said that wild dogs should not be allowed near food that people are eating because they can carry bacteria, parasites, and other diseases. Then came another question: did the dog really have to sit there?

Some users said that the person who was transporting the vegetables could have just put the animal somewhere else in the car. They thought that way, everyone could enjoy the cute moment without having to worry about the vegetables being used as a dog bed.