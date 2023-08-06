Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness

In a world grappling with an epidemic of loneliness, renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji has offered profound wisdom on finding solace within oneself. Addressing the prevalent feeling of unrequited love, he has reminded people of the boundless love surrounding us, from the earth beneath our feet to the force of gravity holding us close.

Guruji emphasized that seeking companionship to fill the void of loneliness is futile, as it only provides temporary relief. Instead, he urges individuals to embrace solitude and learn to be content in their own company. Those who enjoy their own companionship, he asserts, exude a charisma that captivates others, making boredom an alien concept.

Overcoming loneliness involves striking a balance between social interaction and moments of introspection. Sri Sri has suggested taking time to disconnect from the external world daily, engaging in meditation to deepen the connection with one's true self. Through this practice, he assures that loneliness will vanish, even when physically alone.

Serving others becomes a potent antidote to loneliness, he said. Acts of selfless service not only uplift others but also transform the giver. The boundaries we set for ourselves are the root cause of sorrow, he revealed, encouraging gratitude and prayers for inner peace to transcend limitations.

In times of despair or self-doubt, Sri Sri has advised surrendering to the divine through prayer. This surrender rejuvenates self-confidence and enthusiasm, reminding individuals of an untouched aspect within, unaffected by external circumstances. To radiate happiness, the spiritual guru has urged everyone to wish well for others, unconditionally.

To alleviate loneliness, Sri Sri has recommended fostering friendships based on shared interests and values. Life, he believes, is a blend of highs and lows, where adversities bring out one's best, and moments of joy bestow blessings upon them.

In moments of profound isolation, Sri Sri has advised against struggling to connect but rather embracing the detachment with serenity. Comparing life to a fleeting dream, he sought to remind that everything is impermanent, and clinging to it leads to suffering.

As we delve into Sri Sri's teachings, we uncover the timeless truth that loneliness is a temporary state, and embracing solitude can lead to a profound realization of our eternal essence. His profound insights provide a guiding light for those seeking peace and purpose in a world teeming with loneliness.