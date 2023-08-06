Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness

    In a world grappling with an epidemic of loneliness, renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji has offered profound wisdom on finding solace within oneself. Addressing the prevalent feeling of unrequited love, he has reminded people of the boundless love surrounding us, from the earth beneath our feet to the force of gravity holding us close.

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Guruji emphasized that seeking companionship to fill the void of loneliness is futile, as it only provides temporary relief. Instead, he urges individuals to embrace solitude and learn to be content in their own company. Those who enjoy their own companionship, he asserts, exude a charisma that captivates others, making boredom an alien concept.

    Overcoming loneliness involves striking a balance between social interaction and moments of introspection. Sri Sri has suggested taking time to disconnect from the external world daily, engaging in meditation to deepen the connection with one's true self. Through this practice, he assures that loneliness will vanish, even when physically alone.

    Serving others becomes a potent antidote to loneliness, he said. Acts of selfless service not only uplift others but also transform the giver. The boundaries we set for ourselves are the root cause of sorrow, he revealed, encouraging gratitude and prayers for inner peace to transcend limitations.

    In times of despair or self-doubt, Sri Sri has advised surrendering to the divine through prayer. This surrender rejuvenates self-confidence and enthusiasm, reminding individuals of an untouched aspect within, unaffected by external circumstances. To radiate happiness, the spiritual guru has urged everyone to wish well for others, unconditionally.

    To alleviate loneliness, Sri Sri has recommended fostering friendships based on shared interests and values. Life, he believes, is a blend of highs and lows, where adversities bring out one's best, and moments of joy bestow blessings upon them.

    In moments of profound isolation, Sri Sri has advised against struggling to connect but rather embracing the detachment with serenity. Comparing life to a fleeting dream, he sought to remind that everything is impermanent, and clinging to it leads to suffering. 

    As we delve into Sri Sri's teachings, we uncover the timeless truth that loneliness is a temporary state, and embracing solitude can lead to a profound realization of our eternal essence. His profound insights provide a guiding light for those seeking peace and purpose in a world teeming with loneliness.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    Karnataka: Private schools oppose Kannada mandate; express concerns over language preservations vkp

    Karnataka: Private schools oppose Kannada mandate; express concerns over language preservations

    Karnataka: Son kills mother over property feud in Bengaluru; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Son kills mother over property feud in Bengaluru; check details

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to private firm in Bengaluru vkp

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to Bengaluru private firm

    DK Shivakumar invites corporate sectors to invest in Karnataka's public schools vkp

    DK Shivakumar invites corporate sectors to invest in Karnataka's public schools

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows osf

    Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows

    Monday munchies 5 creative lunch box ideas for kids gcw eai

    Monday munchies: 5 creative lunch box ideas for kids

    Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history MSW EAI

    Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history

    Redmi 12 series update Over 300000 units of new budget friendly smartphone sold on launch day gcw

    Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

    Page to Screen: From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'The Godfather', 7 unforgettable Book-to-Movie Adaptations MSW EAI

    Page to Screen: From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'The Godfather', 7 unforgettable book-to-movie adaptations

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon