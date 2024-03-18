Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video

    In Bengaluru, Mukesh, a mobile shop owner, was brutally attacked by youths allegedly for playing devotional songs during Ramzan namaz. Despite initial police hesitations, community pressure led to the registration of an FIR. Traders demanded swift justice, threatening business closures. Police deployed extra security amid mounting tensions.

    In a disturbing incident on Jumma Masjid Road, Siddanna Galli, Bengaluru, a shopkeeper named Mukesh was maliciously assaulted by a group of individuals, allegedly for playing devotional songs in his mobile shop during the Ramzan namaz.

    Mukesh, who runs a mobile shop called 'Vardhman Telecom', was targeted by five or six youths reportedly belonging to the Muslim community. According to Mukesh, the altercation began when the youths objected to the playing of bhajans during the evening worship time. Mukesh recounted that one of the individuals confronted him, demanding to know why devotional songs were being played during the Namaz. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence, with Mukesh being struck on the head with a speaker, causing significant injury.

    Speaking about the ordeal, Mukesh expressed his dismay, stating, "It felt like he had a weapon in his hand. That's why it hurt so much." He further revealed that he had been facing harassment from the same group for the past two months, with attempts to extort money and intimidate him.

    Despite Mukesh's attempts to seek justice by filing a complaint at Halasuru Gate Police Station, there were initial hesitations from the authorities to register an FIR against the accused. This reluctance prompted anger from Mukesh and the community members who rallied in front of the police station, demanding swift action.

    In solidarity with Mukesh, the traders in the area demanded the attackers' immediate arrest, emphasising that they would not relent until justice was served. They warned of potential closures of businesses if the culprits were not apprehended promptly.

    In response to the mounting pressure, the police eventually registered an FIR and investigated the matter. Tight security measures were put in place outside the police station as the crowd grew in size, with additional police personnel, including ACPs and inspectors, deployed to maintain order.

