Hampi Utsava 2026 will recreate the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire with a spectacular 1,000-drone light show and helicopter rides for the public, along with cultural programmes, exhibitions and heritage events in Hosapete.

Hosapete is gearing up to relive the splendour of the Vijayanagara Empire as preparations intensify for the world-famous Hampi Utsava. With elaborate arrangements in place, the festival aims to attract people from all walks of life through a rich mix of cultural, artistic and heritage-based programmes. This year’s celebrations promise a unique blend of tradition and technology, offering visitors an immersive experience of Hampi’s glorious past.

Spectacular Drone Show To Recreate Hampi’s Heritage

One of the key attractions of this year’s Hampi Utsava will be a state-of-the-art drone show showcasing the iconic monuments of Hampi using modern technology. The show will be held daily from February 13 to 15 at 7 pm near the main stage, MP Prakash Vedike. Using 1,000 advanced drones, the event will recreate the grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire in the night sky, offering a visually stunning experience for visitors.

Artistic Light Formations To Dazzle the Audience

The drone show will go beyond simple light displays, forming intricate light artworks of Hampi’s renowned monuments in the sky. These include the Stone Chariot, Rajagopura of the Virupaksheshwara Swamy Temple, Ugra Narasimha, Kamal Mahal, Sasivekalu and Kadalekalu Ganesha, Mahanavami Dibba, and the Saptaswara Mantapa of the Vijayavithala Temple. The drones will also depict legendary rulers such as Krishnadevaraya and Hakka-Bukka, leaving audiences mesmerised.

‘Hampi By Sky’ Helicopter Service Launched

The popular drone show, which earlier drew massive crowds during Mysuru Dasara, will now illuminate the skies of Hampi for three nights. Additionally, to offer visitors a daytime aerial view of the heritage site, a ‘Hampi by Sky’ helicopter service is being launched with two helicopters.

Operating from February 12 to 15 from the Mayura Bhuvaneshwari premises in Kamalapura, the service will offer a seven-minute flight, including take-off and landing, showcasing Hampi’s breathtaking landscape from above.

Sculpture, Painting Camps And Cultural Activities

As part of the festivities, a sculpture camp featuring 15 sculptors is underway near the Hampi Gram Panchayat, where artists are crafting sculptures that will later be displayed in an exhibition. A painting camp will be held on February 9 at 5 pm at the Matanga Parvata grounds, encouraging artistic expression inspired by Hampi’s heritage.

Rallies, Rituals And Processions

To promote the Hampi Utsava, a bike rally will begin from the Deputy Commissioner’s office at 8 am on February 10, pass through major roads of Hosapete, and conclude at the Sri Virupaksheshwara Temple in Hampi.

The Tunga Aarati Mahotsav, a special ritual dedicated to the Tungabhadra River, will take place on February 11 at 6 pm near the Virupaksheshwara Temple.

On February 12 at 3 pm, the Vijayanagara Vasantha Vaibhava procession will be held from Ratha Beedi of the Vadakaraya Temple in Hosapete to Puneeth Rajkumar Circle.

Competitions, Fairs And Exhibitions

On February 13 at 10 am, a rangoli competition will be organised at the Virupaksheshwara Temple premises. An exhibition of bullocks for farmers will be held behind the Hampi Authority office in Kamalapura, while a fish fair will take place in front of the Hampi Gram Panchayat.

Visitors can also explore a food fair, fruit and flower show, exhibitions related to agriculture, handicrafts, industry and books, along with a vibrant Chitrasante (art market).