A French tourist was seriously injured after slipping and falling while attempting to climb a hill at the world-famous UNESCO heritage site of Hampi. The 52-year-old, who spent nearly two days stranded in a remote area, was eventually rescued by local farmers and authorities. The tourist is now receiving treatment at Koppal Government Hospital and is reported to be stable.

Accident Occurred While Venturing Into a Remote Area

The incident took place in the hilly terrain behind the Queen's bathing tank in Hampi, Karnataka, on the evening of 24 December. Brono Roger, a 52-year-old French national, had climbed the hill around 6 pm when he accidentally slipped. The secluded nature of the area meant that he could not immediately summon help, leaving him vulnerable and injured.

Tourist Endures Two Days in Pain

Severely hurt from the fall, Roger was unable to move and remained trapped near the back of the hill. Despite the excruciating pain, he did not lose courage and, over the course of two days, managed to crawl with great difficulty to a nearby banana plantation.

Rescue By Local Farmers and Authorities

Local farmers, upon spotting Roger crawling into the plantation, quickly alerted the police. Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India and the local police department promptly reached the spot and rescued him. After receiving immediate first aid on-site, he was transported to Koppal Government Hospital in Karnataka for further treatment. Medical reports indicate that he is recovering steadily.