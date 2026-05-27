Devotees and locals in Hampi are protesting the proposed relocation of Lakshmi, the Virupaksha Temple elephant, to Kolar for treatment. Residents fear she may not return, while officials assure she will be brought back after recovery.

Hampi is witnessing rising tensions after locals and devotees began protesting the proposed relocation of ‘Lakshmi’, the 42-year-old elephant of the world-famous Virupaksha Temple. Forest officials have proposed shifting the elephant to Kolar for medical treatment, citing health concerns. However, residents remain unconvinced and have strongly opposed the move, fearing she may never be brought back.

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On Tuesday, residents from Hampi, Kamalapura, Kaddirampura, and nearby villages, along with members of various organisations, staged a protest. They alleged that the Forest Department’s claim of a three-month treatment period was merely an excuse.

“If they take the elephant from here, she will never come back. We will not allow her to be moved under any circumstances,” the protesters said.

Demand For Local Treatment

The protesters demanded that if Lakshmi is indeed unwell, she should be treated in Hampi itself. They insisted that relocating her would deeply affect temple traditions and hurt local sentiments.

Administration Assures Return

Responding to the concerns, Vijayanagara District Collector Kavita Mannikeri assured residents that the elephant would be brought back after treatment.

“The elephant has some health issues, so we are sending her to the elephant treatment centre in Kolar. She will return to Hampi once she recovers. There is no need to panic,” she said.

Leopard Sightings Add To Concern

Adding to the unrest, a leopard was spotted roaming in front of houses in the New Hampi area. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV around midnight on Monday.

This is not an isolated incident. A leopard was previously sighted in Hampi’s Janata Plot, and another sighting was reported behind the Virupaksha Temple during the Hampi Utsav three months ago.

Forest Department Explains Situation

Forest Department officials stated that the region around Hampi does not have dense forest cover, causing leopards to stray into nearby villages in search of food. Officials added that cages have been placed in the Kamalapura and Hampi areas to capture the animal and prevent further incidents.