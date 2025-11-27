Officials have cleaned the stagnant, polluted water around the Salu Mantapa on Hampi’s historic Chariot Street after widespread public complaints.A two-day drive was carried out on November 25–26,and a report with GPS photos was submitted to the CMO.

Hosapete: Responding to public concerns over stagnant, polluted water and overgrown weeds near the Salu Mantapa along the Tungabhadra riverbank in world-famous Hampi, officials from the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage have taken swift action. The site, which attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists every year, had recently drawn criticism on social media for poor maintenance. Following these allegations, the authorities initiated a focused clean-up effort to restore the area surrounding the historic mantapa.

Two-Day Cleaning Drive Completed

A two-day cleaning drive was carried out on November 25 and 26. Officials have now cleared the weeds and stagnant water around the Salu Mantapa, restoring cleanliness to the site. A detailed report has been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), which in turn shared the information with the media along with GPS-tagged photographs of the cleaned location.

Concerns Over Polluted Water at Chariot Street Salu Mantapa

Earlier, allegations had surfaced that the department was neglecting the stagnant, polluted water accumulated near the Salu Mantapa on Hampi’s historic Chariot Street. Reports suggested that despite the spread of weeds in the stagnant water, no cleaning measures had been taken for an extended period.

Heritage Site Draws Global Tourists

Hampi, known for its rich history and architectural grandeur, draws visitors from across India and around the world. The Hampi Group of Monuments has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1986. Despite its global importance, rainwater had accumulated next to the Salu Mantapas on the temple’s Chariot Street, forming polluted pools with dense weed growth. Concerns over inadequate maintenance were widely discussed on social media.

Archaeology Department Acts After Reports

In response to these complaints, officials from the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage undertook a prompt cleaning operation. They have since submitted a comprehensive report to the Chief Minister’s Office, complete with GPS-tagged photographs as evidence of the restored site.