After Israeli tourist shocker in Hampi, British woman raped in Delhi hotel by Instagram friend

A British woman was allegedly raped at a Delhi hotel by a man she met online, while his accomplice molested her in a lift. Both suspects have been arrested. The police have informed the British High Commission, and further investigation is ongoing.

ANI |Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): One person has been arrested for allegedly raping a British woman at a hotel in Mahipalpur area of Delhi, while his accomplice has been taken into custody on molestation charges, Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi police, the woman had traveled from the UK to meet the accused, whom she had befriended through social media.

The incident came to light after the victim approached the police, who registered a case and arrested both suspects.

Police said that the woman arrived in Delhi and booked a hotel room where she met the man on Tuesday. However, she soon felt that he was attempting to assault her, leading to an argument between them.

The accused then allegedly raped her. The woman managed to escape and reached the hotel's reception, but as she attempted to leave, another man allegedly molested her in the lift.

Delhi Police have arrested both suspects and have informed the British High Commission about the incident. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

