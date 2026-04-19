A young man carried his 90-year-old grandmother up 575 steps to Anjanadri Hill for Hanuman darshan. The heartfelt act has inspired many and sparked calls for a ropeway for elderly devotees.

Gangavathi: A grandson has made his 90-year-old grandmother's dream come true. He carried her up 575 steps to the Anjanadri temple in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district, so she could have a darshan at Hanuman's birthplace.

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The young man, Ajeya from Vijayanagara district, made the climb on Friday evening despite the scorching heat. He carried his grandmother, taking breaks under trees along the way. Whenever she felt thirsty, he gave her water. After the darshan of Lord Anjaneyaswamy, the grandmother expressed her gratitude, saying, “I feel blessed.”

Also read: Karnataka: Entry to Anjanadri Hill Restricted from 11 AM to 4 PM Due to Extreme Heat Conditions

Anjanadri Hill

Many elderly devotees from different states come here. But they are often unable to climb the steps and have to offer their prayers from a distance. Because of this, other devotees are urging the government to build a ropeway to the hill soon.

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