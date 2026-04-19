An MBA graduate in Bengaluru was arrested for posing as a customer and stealing gold rings worth ₹1 lakh from a jewellery shop. Police tracked her using CCTV footage and recovered the stolen items.

Bengaluru: The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested a woman working at a private company for stealing gold rings from a jewellery store. She allegedly walked in pretending to be a customer, distracted the staff, and made off with the jewellery.

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The arrested woman is 24-year-old Akanksha Narayan, a resident of Electronic City. Police have recovered the stolen rings, valued at around ₹1 lakh. The incident took place at the Jeeva jewellery showroom, where Akanksha had gone posing as a customer, police officials said.

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Bengaluru Crime

Originally from Andaman and Nicobar, Akanksha is an MBA graduate and works at a well-known company near Electronic City Phase 2. She was staying in a PG on Neeladri Road. Her father is a government employee in Andaman, and her family is said to be financially well-off.

On March 22, Akanksha went to Jeeva Jewellers and acted like she was interested in buying jewellery for a while. Then, she cleverly distracted the staff and stole two rings before leaving the store. The theft was only discovered in the evening when the staff realised the rings were missing. They checked the CCTV footage, which clearly showed Akanksha stealing the items.

Based on a complaint from the jewellery store staff, the police used technical information to track down and arrest her, officials added.

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