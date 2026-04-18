A folk theatre event in Raichur’s Bail Marchad village turned tragic after a cement nameplate collapsed on the audience, killing two children and injuring four others. Authorities suspect poor construction and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A night of cultural celebration turned into a horrific tragedy in Bail Marchad village, where a traditional Bayalata folk theatre performance ended in disaster. A heavy cement nameplate from a community hall suddenly collapsed onto the audience, killing two children on the spot and leaving four others critically injured. The festive atmosphere quickly turned into scenes of panic and grief.

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Two Children Die On The Spot

The deceased have been identified as 8-year-old Vishwanath and 1.5-year-old Sanvitha. Both were reportedly seated close to the structure when the cement board collapsed and fell on them, leading to their instant death. The entire village has been left devastated by the tragedy.

Severe Injuries To Women And Children

The impact of the collapse was extremely severe. A 28-year-old woman, Basamma, suffered amputation of one of her legs. In another tragic incident, her 17-year-old daughter Lakshmi lost both legs. Two others, Vishalamma (20) and Yallamma (4), sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to Raichur OPD Hospital for treatment.

How The Incident Occurred?

The Bayalata performance was being held in an open area near the village community hall. A large number of villagers had gathered to watch the cultural programme. Suddenly, the heavy cement nameplate fixed atop the building dislodged and fell directly onto the spectators seated below. Locals have alleged poor construction quality and lack of maintenance.

Police Launch Investigation

The Manvi Police Station reached the spot soon after the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

MLA Visits Hospital, Expresses Grief

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited both the hospital and the families of the victims. Expressing deep sorrow, he said the incident was extremely painful and described it as a freak accident. He assured support to the affected families and urged authorities to ensure such tragedies do not recur.