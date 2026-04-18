Amid severe heatwave conditions, authorities in Koppal have restricted entry to Anjanadri Hill from 11 AM to 4 PM. The decision follows heat-related deaths during temple visits. Revised darshan timings aim to ensure devotee safety during extreme temperatures.

In view of the intense summer heat and rising health concerns among pilgrims, authorities in Koppal district have imposed restrictions on climbing Anjanadri Hill. The decision follows multiple heat-related incidents, including two recent deaths, prompting officials to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the temple.

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Darshan Timings Revised

District Collector Dr. Suresh B Itnal has issued an order revising the darshan timings at the Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple, located on Anjanadri Hill in Chikkrampur village of Gangavathi taluk.

Morning: 6:00 am to 11:00 am

Evening: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Devotees are not allowed to climb the hill between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, when temperatures peak.

Deaths Trigger Safety Measures

The revised timings follow two tragic incidents reported in recent months:

In March, a devotee from Gujarat died after experiencing chest pain while climbing the steps.

On April 1, a devotee from Davanagere collapsed around 1:00 pm due to extreme heat and died shortly after darshan inside the temple.

Officials stated that both cases were linked to heat stress and breathing difficulties during the climb.

Rising Temperatures Across ,Karnataka

Several parts of Karnataka are currently experiencing high temperatures:

Kalaburagi – 43.2°C / 28.6°C

Bidar – 41.0°C / 24.8°C

Raichur – 40.4°C / 27.0°C

Vijayapura – 40.0°C / 24.0°C

Gadag – 38.4°C / 23.0°C

Dharwad – 37.5°C / 20.0°C

Bagalkote – 37.5°C / 24.7°C

Mysuru – 37.0°C / 21.2°C

Shivamogga – 37.0°C / 22.8°C

Davanagere – 37.0°C / 22.5°C

Authorities Urge Caution

Officials have urged devotees to plan their visits during the permitted hours, stay hydrated, and avoid exertion during peak heat. The restrictions aim to prevent further incidents and ensure a safe pilgrimage experience.