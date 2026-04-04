Two young shepherds in Karnataka, aged 25 and 26, tragically committed suicide over marriage-related distress in separate incidents in Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura. Families and authorities are investigating, highlighting mental health concerns in rural areas.

Chikkamagaluru witnessed a tragic incident on Thursday night when a 26-year-old shepherd, reportedly distressed over marriage delays, took his own life. Identified as Kumar, he allegedly consumed alcohol before hanging himself from a coconut tree in Boraganahalli village near Basur. The heartbreaking incident has left his family and local residents in shock.

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Background of the Victim

Kumar was originally from Brahmasandra village in Tumakuru district’s Sira taluk. He had been working on a farm owned by Parameshwarappa in Boraganahalli, caring for a flock of sheep. Reports suggest that Kumar had recently visited his hometown during Ram Navami and requested his parents to find him a bride.

Family Response

Kumar’s family reportedly told him that he would have to wait until his two elder brothers were married. They advised him to continue his work as a shepherd in the meantime. His father, Bojaraja, filed a complaint stating that Kumar was mentally distressed over the marriage issue, which may have contributed to his extreme decision. The Yagati police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Similar Tragedy in Vijayapura

This is not an isolated case. In Vijayapura district, another young shepherd reportedly took his own life for similar reasons. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Shankar Talawar from Chimmalagi-2 village in Nidagundi taluk, was a farm worker and the main support for his family.

Shankar’s engagement, which had been fixed about two years ago, was called off for unspecified reasons. Despite his family’s efforts to arrange another match, he was unable to find a bride. The constant disappointment reportedly led to depression, and he hanged himself from a neem tree on his farm.

Authorities Respond

Both incidents highlight the psychological pressures faced by young men in rural areas concerning marriage and societal expectations. Authorities have registered cases, and investigations are ongoing. Mental health experts emphasise the need for awareness and counselling to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)