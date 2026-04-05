Two students, Pundalik Mulimani (17) and Mahesh (16), drowned in the Bhima River in Kalaburagi’s Afzalpur taluk after visiting Mannur Yellamma temple. Strong currents from heavy rains led to the tragic incident.

Kalaburagi: A day of celebration has turned into a day of mourning for a family in Afzalpur taluk. Two students, who had come to a temple with their families to fulfill a vow, tragically drowned in the Bhima river. This heartbreaking incident took place in Mannur village.

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What exactly happened?

The police have identified the deceased students as Pundalik Mulimani (17) and Mahesh (16), both residents of Gaur (K) village in Afzalpur taluk. The two friends had come with their families to the famous Mannur Yellamma temple to fulfill a religious vow. After finishing their prayers and taking darshan, they went for a swim in the nearby Bhima river in the afternoon.

Strong currents led to the tragedy

The water level in the Bhima river had risen because of heavy rains over the last few days. The water flow from upstream was very strong. The students, who didn't realise the danger, entered the river for a swim. They were quickly caught in the strong current and couldn't make it back to the bank. Locals who saw them struggling rushed to help, but the boys had already disappeared under the water.

Family heartbroken

The family, who was supposed to return home happy after the temple visit, is now in deep shock. The sight of their children's bodies has left the entire village in tears. Both Pundalik and Mahesh were bright students, and their sudden death has plunged Gaur (K) village into mourning.

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Police Investigation

As soon as they got the news, officers from the Afzalpur police station reached the spot. With help from local fishermen and swimmers, they recovered the students' bodies from the river. The bodies were sent to a local hospital for a post-mortem and then handed over to their families. The Afzalpur police have registered a case and are investigating further.

A word of caution for river visitors

The district administration has issued several warnings asking the public and tourists not to enter rivers when the water level is high. Despite this, such incidents keep happening. It's a sad reality that youngsters often underestimate the danger and risk their lives.

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