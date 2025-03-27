In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

Read Full Article

Gold dealer Sahil Jain, who allegedly helped actor Ranya Rao sell smuggled gold, has been sent to DRI custody till March 29. Meanwhile, Ranya Rao's bail application in the 64th CCH Session court, which was reserved, will be pronounced today.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found her carrying gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore.

The FIR has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta. The complaint discloses the cognizable offences U/s 7 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 20148) r/w 61(2) of BNS.

Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint, has said that these cases involving passengers making trips from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities point to a "possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE).

In Ranya Rao's case, she travelled to Dubai multiple times, while the two arrested foreign nationals had previously arrived at the Mumbai airport multiple times.

Gupta in his complaint, also suspected the possibility of the involvement of public servants and others.

