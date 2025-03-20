Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

Read Full Article

In a major crackdown on international drug smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized narcotics worth Rs 38.8 crore at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

A Ghanaian woman, who arrived from Qatar, was arrested after officials discovered 3 kg of high-purity cocaine concealed in her belongings.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted the passenger upon her arrival and conducted a thorough inspection of her luggage. The contraband was skillfully hidden within her possessions, but detailed scrutiny led to its discovery.

The woman was immediately taken into custody, and authorities are now investigating her background for possible links to global drug cartels.

Officials suspect the woman may have been a courier working for a larger smuggling network that exploits international transit hubs. The probe is now focused on identifying any accomplices and unraveling the extent of the operation.

Bengaluru airport emerging as a smuggling hotspot?

This incident comes amid rising concerns over the use of Kempegowda International Airport as a transit point for illegal trafficking. Just weeks ago, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at the same airport for attempting to smuggle more than 14 kg of gold. The case had shocked many, highlighting the growing challenge of combating organized smuggling rings.

With the latest drug bust, enforcement agencies are ramping up surveillance to tighten security and dismantle criminal networks operating through Bengaluru’s key international gateway.

