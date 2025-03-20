user
user

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence  has arrested a Ghanaian woman and seized narcotics worth Rs 38.8 crore from her at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The woman arrived from Qatar and was carrying 3 kg of high-purity cocaine in her belongings.

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

In a major crackdown on international drug smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized narcotics worth Rs 38.8 crore at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

A Ghanaian woman, who arrived from Qatar, was arrested after officials discovered 3 kg of high-purity cocaine concealed in her belongings.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted the passenger upon her arrival and conducted a thorough inspection of her luggage. The contraband was skillfully hidden within her possessions, but detailed scrutiny led to its discovery.

Also read: 'Law applies to all': DGP distances himself after daughter Ranya Rao's arrest for smuggling 14kg gold

The woman was immediately taken into custody, and authorities are now investigating her background for possible links to global drug cartels.

Officials suspect the woman may have been a courier working for a larger smuggling network that exploits international transit hubs. The probe is now focused on identifying any accomplices and unraveling the extent of the operation.

Bengaluru airport emerging as a smuggling hotspot?

This incident comes amid rising concerns over the use of Kempegowda International Airport as a transit point for illegal trafficking. Just weeks ago, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at the same airport for attempting to smuggle more than 14 kg of gold. The case had shocked many, highlighting the growing challenge of combating organized smuggling rings.

With the latest drug bust, enforcement agencies are ramping up surveillance to tighten security and dismantle criminal networks operating through Bengaluru’s key international gateway.

Also read: Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report ddr

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities' ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities'

BREAKING: Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill ddr

Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill

'We condemn Tughlak Durbar attitude of Congress': BJP to oppose Karnataka's 4% minority quota shk

'We condemn Tughlak Durbar attitude of Congress': BJP to oppose Karnataka's 4% minority quota

Karnataka Revenue department clears encroachments near HD Kumaraswamy's farmhouse ddr

Encroachment row: Karnataka govt begins land clearance near Kumaraswamy's farmhouse

Recent Stories

These 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey beware gcw

THESE 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey – Beware!

'Heavenly order from mother to kill': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput anr

'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID! gcw

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID!

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

HealthEquity Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 3 Years On Disappointing Outlook — Retail Doesn't Feel It's All Doom And Gloom

HealthEquity Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 3 Years On Disappointing Outlook — Retail Doesn't Feel It's All Doom And Gloom

Recent Videos

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

Video Icon
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

Video Icon