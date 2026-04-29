The Greater Bengaluru Authority has ordered a complete ban on meat sale and animal slaughter across Bengaluru on May 1 for Buddha Purnima. Slaughterhouses, meat shops and stalls will remain closed as part of the annual observance.

Bengaluru residents and meat traders have been advised of an important directive ahead of Buddha Purnima. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat and the slaughter of animals across the city on May 1. The decision has been taken to mark Buddha Purnima, a day associated with peace, compassion and non-violence.

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Authority Issues Official Circular

The Deputy Director of the GBA’s Animal Husbandry Department has issued an official circular in this regard. According to the order, all slaughterhouses operating under the GBA will remain closed on Friday, May 1, 2026. In addition, the sale of meat at shops, markets and roadside stalls will be prohibited for the entire day.

Ban Applies Across Bengaluru

The directive will be enforced across all zones under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. This includes major markets, retail outlets and local meat shops throughout the city. Authorities have stated that this is a routine measure observed every year on Buddha Purnima and have urged traders and the public to cooperate with the regulations.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Gautama Buddha, who is widely revered as a symbol of peace and non-violence. As part of the observance, restrictions on animal slaughter and meat sales are imposed to uphold the values associated with the day.

Public Advisory

Officials have advised residents to plan accordingly, as meat will not be available across Bengaluru on May 1. The administration has also appealed to citizens and business owners to comply with the order and respect the significance of the occasion.