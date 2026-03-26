Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he does not believe in Rahu Kaal or karma, stating all times are the same. He also remarked that he eats meat on Ugadi and Shivaratri, and said God is everywhere, not just in temples.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made candid and thought-provoking remarks about his personal beliefs and political views while speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Addressing both superstition and leadership, he openly shared his views on religious practices, timing beliefs such as Rahu Kala, and the question of who could become the next Chief Minister. His comments drew attention for their frankness and philosophical tone.

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On Rahu Kaal and Personal Beliefs

Siddaramaiah stated, “I have presented the budget during Rahu Kala in the past. I have done so during Yamaganda Kaal as well. For me, all times and all days are the same.”

He further added, “I do not accept the theory of karma, and I do not believe in superstitions. I eat meat on Ugadi and Shivaratri as well. I believe in God, but I do not think He is found only in temples. I believe God is everywhere.”

Why Budget Was Presented After Rahu Kaal?

Explaining his decision to present the budget after the so-called ‘inauspicious’ Rahu Kala this time, the Chief Minister said, “We are in a democracy. I did it only because my officials and family members advised me to do so. That is all.”

Remarks on Chief Minister Post

The discussion then shifted to politics. Siddaramaiah remarked, “I will be happy no matter who becomes the Chief Minister. I would be happy if it is Ashok, Aravind Bellad, or Sunil Kumar. From our side as well, anyone can become the Chief Minister,” he said, looking towards the opposition benches.

He then jokingly pointed at BY Vijayendra and added, “Look at him. He will not let any of you become the Chief Minister.”

Exchange With BJP Leaders

BJP leader R Ashoka then quipped, “In that case, will you be happy if DK Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister?”

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said, “Why not MB Patil, Shivanand Patil, or Dinesh Gundu Rao? Can they not become Chief Minister?”

He went on to name several ministers and MLAs, stating, “All 224 MLAs are qualified to become the Chief Minister. Everyone has the capability, but not everyone gets the opportunity.”

He concluded the discussion by firmly stating, “Until the high command takes a decision, I am the Chief Minister.”