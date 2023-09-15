Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates

    Bengaluru Traffic Police advise avoiding Majestic routes on September 15-17 due to increased travel before Ganesh Chaturthi. Heavy traffic expected around the transportation hub due to buses, trains, and private vehicles for hometown visits and daily commuting.
     

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Bengaluru traffic police are advising residents to steer clear of Majestic routes in the city on September 15 and 16. These two days before Ganesh Chaturthi will see a surge in people travelling to their hometowns and arriving from other places. This high travel activity may lead to traffic congestion in the Majestic area.

    On Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, a large number of people are expected to journey from Bengaluru to nearby towns. Majestic, an essential transportation hub, is likely to experience heavy traffic as travellers catch government buses, trains, and private buses heading to these towns.

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police have shared a Facebook advisory, mentioning that more than 1,000 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will operate from the Majestic Bus Stand, located on the border of Upparapet Traffic Police Station, during the Gowri and Ganesha festival.

    Anticipating significant passenger traffic on September 15, 16, and 17, particularly around Majestic, traffic congestion is expected. This congestion will arise from people travelling to their hometowns for the festival, daily commuters, individuals dropping off passengers, and out-of-state buses arriving at Majestic.

    To ease this situation, the police recommend refraining from driving in the Majestic area, especially in the evenings. KSRTC intends to add 1,200 extra buses during the Gauri-Ganesha festival period, with special buses departing from various city locations.

    To ease travelling for the citizens, Indian Railways will operate additional trains to reduce passenger traffic during Ganesh Chaturthi, adding extra coaches to daily trains. Passengers departing from Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station will also contribute to the traffic near Majestic.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
