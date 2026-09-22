After their Diwali travel plans were repeatedly delayed, a woman secretly flew to India to surprise her in-laws. She kept her arrival hidden for two days before finally showing up at their home. The emotional reunion was captured in a viral Instagram video, drawing heartwarming reactions from netizens.

After their plans to go back home for Diwali kept getting pushed back, a woman went to India in secret to surprise her in-laws. She chose not to tell anyone about the trip, and for two days, she was able to keep it a secret. Her in-laws were shocked and upset when she finally showed up.

The video was shared by Instagram user planes.and.lanes. The caption read, “Surprising my in-laws after the wedding. We were meant to come home for Diwali, but plans kept getting postponed and their heart ached to meet us every day. So I flew to India alone and told no one. Two days of keeping the secret, and they had no idea. Surprise dena tha, shock ho gaye.”

In the video, the woman can be seen meeting her in-laws and surprising them with her unexpected arrival. She hugs them as they react to seeing her, capturing an emotional family reunion.

Watch Viral Video

The caption says that the couple had planned to come home for Diwali but kept having to change their plans. The woman chose to go to India by herself without telling her family because she missed them.

She kept the surprise under wraps for two days before finally turning up at their home. Their reactions showed that they had genuinely not expected to see her.

How Did Netizens React?

The sweet family reunion also received warm reactions from viewers in the comments section. Several people described the surprise as heartwarming, while others joked about having already guessed that she was in India.

One person wrote, “Wonderful surprise.” Another commented, “Wow.. it is so heartwarming.” “Wow! You know I had a feeling you are in India!” a viewer wrote.

The family’s reaction also made some viewers describe everyone involved affectionately. “Everyone is a pookie in this family,” one comment read.