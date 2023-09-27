Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Four more deer succumb at Bannerghatta National Park, bringing total deaths to 23

    Bannerghatta Park in Karnataka has experienced a concerning series of animal deaths, including deer, leopards, and leopard cubs, sparking outrage and investigations into the alleged negligence of park authorities.

    Four more deer succumb at Bannerghatta National Park, bringing total deaths to 23 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Bannerghatta Park in Karnataka has witnessed a distressing series of animal deaths, with four more deer succumbing to various issues. This unfortunate trend follows the demise of seven leopard cubs and 16 deer in the past two months, largely attributed to alleged negligence by park authorities.

    Despite Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre's assurances of action following a comprehensive report from senior officials, the spate of deer deaths has not abated, further incensing animal advocates who blame the park's authorities for the animals' tragic fates.

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage

    Between August 22 and September 19, at least 13 deer lost their lives, and by September 21, the number had risen to 19. Four additional deer fatalities have pushed the toll to 23, according to officials. Joseph Hoover, a conservationist, suspects that the deer may have fallen victim to 'capture myopathy,' a condition often fatal to captured wild animals, which is triggered by exertion or stress.

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka

    The Forest Minister's meetings with senior officials led to intensified health monitoring of animals in the park. Consequently, the authorities have quarantined the remaining deer. Of the 37 deer transferred from St. John's Hospital Park in the city, 23 have died, while 14 have survived.

    "We are taking steps to prevent more deer deaths by providing them with essential medicines, including antibiotics. Fortunately, the surviving deer are showing positive responses to the antibiotic treatment. The leopards have also received booster doses without any issues, and the rest of the leopard population remains in good health," stated Suryasen, the park's executive director.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Karnataka ready to resolve Cauvery issue outside court with PM's intervention: CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Karnataka ready to resolve Cauvery issue outside court with PM’s intervention': CM Siddaramaiah

    Day-long Bengaluru bandh results in Rs 1,500 crore transaction loss; check details vkp

    Day-long Bengaluru bandh results in Rs 1,500 crore transaction loss; check details

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets vkp

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Recent Stories

    Oktoberfest 7 best breweries to visit in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Oktoberfest: 7 best breweries to visit in Bangalore

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered

    Here are 7 reasons to watch Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley ADC

    Here are 7 reasons to watch Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley

    Tiger 3: 7 reasons to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film ATG

    Tiger 3: 7 reasons to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film

    Espresso to Cappuccino: 7 types of coffee with distinct preparation

    Espresso to Cappuccino: 7 types of coffee with distinct preparation

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon