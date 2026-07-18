Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's wife, Chennamma, passed away at the age of 85 while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. She had been admitted with respiratory complications and is remembered as the pillar of the Deve Gowda family.

Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, passed away on Friday at the age of 85 while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. She had been admitted to the hospital on July 15 after her health deteriorated due to respiratory complications and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite continuous medical care, she did not respond to treatment and breathed her last on July 18.

Widely regarded as the pillar of the Deve Gowda family, Chennamma played a significant role behind the scenes, supporting her husband throughout his long political career while managing the family's responsibilities.

Undergoing Treatment At Manipal Hospital

Chennamma had been suffering from respiratory problems for several years. Following a sudden deterioration in her condition, she was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on July 15.

She remained in the ICU under the care of specialist Dr Satyanarayana. Doctors had earlier stated that her condition was serious but stable and that she was responding slowly to treatment because of her advanced age. However, despite their efforts, she passed away on July 18.

A Strong Pillar Behind HD Deve Gowda

Born in Hirehalli village in Hassan district, Chennamma married HD Deve Gowda on May 25, 1954, and stood by him throughout his political journey, from his early years in Karnataka politics to his tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

The couple had six children, four sons and two daughters: HD Revanna, HD Balakrishna, HD Ramesh Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Shailaja and Anasuya.

While Deve Gowda remained deeply involved in public life, Chennamma managed the household and ensured the family remained united. She took responsibility for raising their children, overseeing their education, and supporting the family through decades of political life. Family members and supporters often described her as the backbone of the Deve Gowda household.

Survived Acid Attack In 2001

Chennamma survived a serious acid attack in February 2001 while returning from a temple in Haradanahalli. She sustained severe injuries in the attack but recovered after undergoing treatment.

The incident had shocked Karnataka at the time, but she gradually returned to normal life following her recovery.

Tributes Pour In

Chennamma's death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, party workers, supporters and well-wishers across Karnataka.

She is remembered not only as the wife of a former Prime Minister but also as a woman who quietly supported one of India's most prominent political families while dedicating herself to her family throughout her husband's public life.